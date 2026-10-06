Dabur India expects its consolidated revenue to grow in double digits in the quarter ended September 30, the company said in an update to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The company also expects profit after tax to grow at a double-digit rate. It will announce detailed financial results after its board approves the numbers for the July-September quarter. The Q2 FY27 results will be announced on 4 November, 2026.

Dabur Q2 demand remains steady

Dabur said demand remained steady during the quarter. The operating environment was volatile. It cited renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, inflation across various commodities and deficit rainfall.

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The company said it was optimistic about a further pick-up in consumption during the festive season. It added that it would keep watching the geopolitical and inflationary situation.

The India FMCG business is expected to accelerate to double-digit growth. Dabur described this as its strongest performance in recent quarters.

Dabur home and personal care growth

The home and personal care business is expected to grow in double digits. Hair oils and shampoos are expected to grow in the high teens. The company said both perfumed and coconut hair oils did well. It said this was the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Skin care is also expected to grow in double digits. Home care is expected to post high-single-digit growth. Oral care is expected to grow in the mid-single digits. Dabur said this was on a high base.

Dabur healthcare business growth

Healthcare is expected to grow in the mid-single digits. Digestives are likely to grow in the high teens. The over-the-counter and ethicals segment is expected to recover from the previous quarter and grow in the early teens.

Health supplements were a drag. Dabur said the segment was affected by a transition to refreshed packaging and labels across the portfolio. It described the impact as temporary.

Dabur foods and beverages growth

The food and beverages business is expected to grow in the mid-teens. Foods are expected to post strong double-digit growth. Beverages are likely to grow in the early teens, after a sequential recovery.

Dabur attributed the beverages performance to wider offerings across formats and price points. It also cited a favourable season.

Dabur e-commerce, rural and international growth

E-commerce and quick commerce are expected to report strong growth. Modern trade continued to grow in double digits. General trade grew in both urban and rural markets. Rural markets continued to grow faster than urban ones. The company linked this to its Project Saksham initiative.

The international business is expected to grow in the high teens in rupee terms. Dabur said this was despite severe headwinds in the Middle East. It named Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK as markets that each posted strong double-digit growth in rupee terms.

Dabur Q2 margin pressure

Inflation remained elevated, particularly in home and personal care and in OTC and ethicals, the company said. Operating margins were affected during the quarter. Dabur said calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives partly offset the impact.

The company said it would continue to focus on profitable growth, cost competitiveness and digital capabilities.

About Dabur India

Dabur India is one of the country’s leading FMCG companies, with a history of 141 years. The company says eight out of every 10 Indian households use at least one of its products. Its portfolio includes three brands with annual sales above Rs 1,000 crore: Dabur Amla, Dabur Red toothpaste and Real. It has three brands above Rs 500 crore and 16 in the Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore range.

Dabur is the second most widely distributed FMCG company in India, reaching 8.5 million retail outlets. In 2025-26, it reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 13,192 crore and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,895 crore.

Dabur India share price today

Dabur India’s share price has increased 2.75% as of market closing on October 6. The company’s share price has increased 3.5% in the past month. However, Dabur India’s share price has decreased 21.18% in the past year.