Indian FMCG major Dabur India posted a 15% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 368 crore in Q4 FY26. The Odomos maker’s net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 350 crore.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s net profit was down 34% as its profit in the December quarter was Rs 566 crore.

Furthermore, Dabur India reported a 7% YoY revenue growth during the quarter. The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,038 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,830 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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“Despite inflationary pressures, Dabur leveraged its strong brand superiority to deliver healthy growth across the key and highly competitive Home & Personal Care and Healthcare categories. The Company’s business fundamentals remain robust,”, Mohit Malhotra, Dabur’s Global CEO said in a statement.

Dividend declared

Dabur India’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for FY26. “In line with our payout policy, the Board has proposed a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, aggregating to Rs 975.50 Crore,” Dabur India’s Group Director P. D. Narang said.

The company added that information regarding the book closure/record date and dividend payment date will be provided in due course.

Dabur India Q4 operational highlights

Dabur India’s FMCG business’s operating profit rose 12.5% during the quarter, along with an underlying volume growth of 6%. In the fourth quarter, rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption with rural demand growing ahead of urban India by 350bps.

Quick Commerce continues to be the driving force behind the company’s online business, posting 54% growth. This channel was a major contributor to its foods business, which grew by 30% in Q4.

“We will continue to double down on emerging channels, which serve as the incubators for Dabur’s innovation and premium products. As part of this initiative, we have launched SIENS, Dabur’s first online only Direct-to-Consumer nutraceutical brand, which is showing great consumer traction. We continue to invest heavily behind this brand,” Malhotra added.