IT firm Cyient posted a year-on-year decline of nearly 5% in its Q2 FY27 net profit, which was reported at Rs 121.40 crore, down from Rs 127.50 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s bottom line contracted, driven by margin pressure and high investments towards its R&D vertical.

Cyient also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY27. The dividend will be paid on each share of face value of Rs 5. The record date for the same has been scheduled for next week.

Cyient revenue up 25% YoY

Cyient’s revenue from contracts with customers stood at Rs 2,235 crore, rising over 25% YoY from Rs 1,718 crore. On a sequential basis, its revenue expanded around 8% from Rs 2,076 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while the tech firm’s net profit jumped nearly 17% from Rs 104 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

“Margins held steady QoQ, as higher volumes absorbed increased wafer costs and investments in R&D and talent. Our core business continues to be self-sustaining, with R&D being the key area of investment,” the company said in its investor presentation.

Cyient announces Rs 12 interim dividend

Alongside its quarterly results, Cyient also announced its first dividend payout for FY27. The IT company declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, on a par value of Rs 5 apiece. The record date for the same has been fixed for October 28.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment by November 17, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Cyient DET revenue rises 16% YoY

The company’s Digital, Engineering & Technology (DET) vertical posted a 15.7% YoY rise in its revenue at Rs 1,664 crore. This segment’s profit after tax stood at Rs 153 crore, up 12% YoY. Cyient’s Design Led Manufacturing (DLM) segment registered a YoY revenue growth of 26% at Rs 393 crore.

“Cyient DLM achieved another record order book, with book-to-bill above 1.6x, strengthening revenue visibility. Revenue grew over 26.5% YoY and over 30% in H1, in INR terms, with growth across all key segments led by Aerospace and Industrial,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of the company.

Meanwhile, revenue in the semiconductor segment also jumped sharply to Rs 185 crore. “Looking ahead, the Defence, semiconductors and AI industries present the highest opportunities for growth, and we are pursuing these together as a Group,” added Bodanapu.

Cyient share price

On October 22, Cyient’s stock closed the trade at Rs 1,14.70, down 2.22% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 8%, while over the past six months, its share price has increased around 20%.