Cyient announces collaboration with Microsoft to establish ‘EnGeneer’

Cyient on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to establish “EnGeneer” Center of Excellence (CoE), using Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to drive engineering innovation across industries. “EnGeneer CoE will enhance engineering lifecycle agility by developing platforms and tools that empower engineers with automation and assistance, ultimately boosting productivity and quality through Generative AI,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Per the collaboration agreement, Cyient will integrate the new Generative AI capabilities into its existing solutions, CyFast and CyArc. These advancements will expedite the validation, verification, and compliance checking of engineering systems, accelerating the product development cycle, it said.

The collaboration further extends beyond the EnGeneer, encompassing a broader collaboration to use OpenAI and Generative AI technologies across all its solutions, including healthcare, sustainability, and connected products. The company will harness Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to augment its capabilities and deliver intelligent products and platforms of the future.

“Generative AI technologies will drive the next level of autonomy and intelligence in engineering systems. Cyient is thrilled to associate with Microsoft and use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to develop innovative solutions that address our customers’ challenges,” said Rajaneesh Kini, CTO, Cyient.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Cyient and enable the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Generative AI technologies to enhance engineering lifecycle agility and develop the EnGeneer COE,” said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT &ITES, Microsoft India.