A sharp correction in crude oil price, which touched $90 per barrel on November 10, may provide some relief to cement manufacturers by lowering production costs. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes, “The cement sector is entering its seasonally stronger period with relatively healthy demand indicators and improved pricing momentum.”

However, weather-related disruptions, including deficient rainfall, labour migration and temporary construction bans, could weigh on demand and delay the sector’s recovery, according to Motilal Oswal.

Here is how crude price fluctuations and EL Nino climate phenomena may impact the cement industry.

Crude oil correction may ease fuel cost pressure

Crude oil prices could eventually bring down petcoke and coal prices, offering relief to cement companies. Petcoke is a by-product of crude oil refining, which creates a natural link between crude and petcoke prices. Petcoke is used in the cement industry as a fuel to fire rotary kilns during the production of cement clinker. As crude prices decline, petcoke prices are also expected to follow. However, the benefits are likely to reach manufacturers with a lag, keeping input costs elevated in the near term.

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“We expect the correction in crude oil prices to moderate petcoke prices with a lag, while coal prices may also move in the same direction due to fuel substitution,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Imported petcoke prices increased around 61% year-on-year (YoY) to $188 per tonne in October, while South African coal prices rose around 56% to $128 per tonne.

On a monthly basis, imported petcoke prices increased around 13-14% to $185 per tonne, while South African coal prices rose around 2% to $128 per tonne. Domestic petcoke prices also increased around 11% month-on-month to Rs 23,848 per tonne in November.

Weather-related disruptions pose risks to cement demand

The easing of monsoon disruptions supported a recovery in cement demand in October, with construction activity picking up across key markets. Infrastructure execution, government-led capital expenditure and improving retail construction activity supported volumes.

However, weather-related challenges continue to pose risks to cement demand outlook.

“Key risks include deficient and uneven rainfall, prolonged monsoon-related disruption, a temporary construction ban, and delays in infrastructure project execution, which could dampen cement demand momentum and weigh on volume growth in the near term,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Temporary construction bans to control pollution in Delhi-NCR could also disrupt cement demand in northern markets. While Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh witnessed strong demand in October, some pockets faced temporary disruptions due to rainfall and construction restrictions.

Cement prices rise, but margin recovery may remain gradual

Despite these challenges, cement companies managed to sustain price increases implemented across markets in early October. The all-India average cement price, excluding GST, increased by Rs 9 per 50-kg bag, or around 3% month-on-month, in October.

Motilal Oswal expects further price increases after the festive season. “Further price increases to pass on elevated input costs are expected after the festive season, subject to demand recovery and improvement in labor availability,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage estimates that cement spreads also improved sequentially in October, supported by higher selling prices and the lagged benefit of lower fuel costs. Cement spread is the gap between the selling price of cement and the cost of the energy and raw materials required to make it. A wider spread means higher profit margins for manufacturers.

However, higher fuel costs incurred during September and October could put pressure on spreads in November and December, particularly if manufacturers are unable to implement further price increases.

Outlook: Cement spread recovery may lose steam in coming months

The average cement spread from trade sales improved sequentially in October, supported by higher cement prices and the lagged impact of lower fuel costs.

However, the benefit could be temporary, according to Motilal Oswal. Higher fuel costs incurred during September and October are likely to flow into consumption over the following months, potentially weighing on cement spreads in November and December.

The extent of margin recovery will depend on crude oil movements, fuel costs and the industry’s ability to implement further cement price increases.