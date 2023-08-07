scorecardresearch
Coromandel International subsidiary Dhaksha Unmanned Systems bags order worth Rs 165 cr for Indian Army

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 165 crore from the Indian Army. The order is for the supply of 200 medium altitude logistics drones and accessories to the Indian Army.

Written by FE Business
Coromandel International’s subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems has bagged an order worth Rs 165 crore for defence and agri drones, from the Indian Army. The order is for the supply of 200 medium altitude logistics drones and accessories to the Indian Army. 

Daksha Unmanned Systems had recently also bagged a 400-drone contract from agri inputs cooperative IFFCO for supply of agri-spraying drones. These are planned to be delivered over the course of next 12 months. The current year order for the company has exceeded Rs 165 crore including the order from defence and IFFCO. It also has a strong order pipeline which is expected to increase the potential revenues for the current year.

The company is the only player in the country to receive type certificates from DGCA for three drone models in medium and small categories for agriculture and surveillance applications.

“The defence contract validates Dhaksha’s technology capability and its potential to capture opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) space. This enables entry of Coromandel and Murugappa Group into Indian Defence sector supplies. We are excited to partner and support Dhaksha and drive the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision in Drones manufacturing,” said Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International.

“This is a major milestone and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to build latest technologies for drone manufacturing and cater to requirements of defence sector as well as the farming community of the country,” said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 13:37 IST

