Waterways Leisure Tourism, the recently listed entity that runs Cordelia Cruises, will seek shareholder approval for a 1:10 ratio, the company told stock exchanges on Friday.

The board cleared the stock split proposal.

Waterways Leisure stock split: What changes

Under the proposal, the company’s authorised share capital of Rs 100.05 crore will remain unchanged in value but will now be divided into 100.05 crore shares of Re 1 face value each, up from 10.05 crore shares of Rs 10 each. The issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of Rs 72.39 crore will similarly be split into 72.39 crore shares of Re 1 each, compared with about 7.24 crore shares of Rs 10 each currently.

Since the split is being carried out in a 1:10 ratio, the company said no shareholder will be left without an entitlement, and there will be no fractional shares to deal with.

The board also approved a consequent change to the capital clause of the company’s Memorandum of Association to reflect the new face value and share count.

Waterways Leisure: Stock split rationale

In its disclosure to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, the company said the split was intended to make its shares more affordable and accessible to a broader set of investors and was expected to increase trading volumes. It added that the subdivision would not alter the company’s overall capital structure or intrinsic value.

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Timeline

The company said the process is expected to be completed within approximately three months of receiving shareholder approval, subject to the necessary regulatory clearances.