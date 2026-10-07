Prices of copper averaged about 57% higher than a year ago in the July-September quarter, while aluminium was up 35%. Polymer prices rose 34% over the same period.

The jump in prices is set to cut into the profits of consumer durables and electronics manufacturing companies when they report second-quarter results. Sales are still expected to grow, helped by price hikes and a weak base from last year, according to a Nomura report.

Consumer durables Q2 growth

For the durables companies it covers, Nomura estimated revenue growth of about 15% and EBITDA growth of about 20% in the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA margin was pegged at 8.6%, up 30 basis points from a year ago, as per the report.

The brokerage said the growth was driven more by higher prices than by volumes. Volumes were recovering from a low base. Premium demand stayed steady, while the mass segment was weaker, according to the report.

The festive season has also shifted. It falls in October-November this year against September-October last year, which may have held back second-quarter sales in some categories, the report noted.

Air conditioner cost pressure

Nomura estimated that industry sales of air conditioners grew by healthy double digits in the quarter. A low base and a weak monsoon helped, even though it is not a peak season for the category.

Companies announced price hikes of 5% to 7% from October 1. The brokerage’s commodity index points to cost pressure of 8 to 10 percentage points, which means more hikes may be needed in the fourth quarter, the report said.

It flagged downside risk to margins for Voltas. The company’s EBITDA margin was estimated at 3.6% on revenue of Rs 25.2 billion, as per the report.

Wires, cables and appliances

Wires and cables saw mid-single-digit volume growth, similar to the first quarter. Higher copper prices were passed on to customers, which likely led to strong double-digit revenue growth, according to the report.

A new large entrant, UltraTech Cement, is expected to add competition from the third quarter. Nomura called this a margin headwind for the segment.

Among other appliances, washing machines likely grew in double digits and fans in low double digits. Refrigerators grew in single digits, with premium models doing better, the report noted.

Electronics manufacturing growth

Dixon Technologies is expected to ship about 9.5 million mobile phones in the quarter. That compares with 7.5 million in the first quarter and 10.6 million a year earlier, according to the report.

Nomura said a ramp-up in exports under the MPMS scheme could offset any weakness in domestic demand in the second half of FY27.

Avalon Technologies is expected to post revenue of Rs 5.2 billion, up 35% from a year ago, on a strong order book. Kaynes Technologies is seen growing only 10% as smart meter execution slows, as per the report.

Nykaa, CarTrade, Wakefit results

Nykaa’s revenue was estimated at Rs 30.2 billion, up 29%. Net sales value is expected to rise about 32%, with beauty and personal care up 29% and fashion up 48%, according to the report.

CarTrade was estimated to grow revenue by 17%, helped by better monetisation at OLX. Wakefit’s revenue was pegged at 19% growth, but its margin was seen slipping to 10.4% on higher costs, the report said.

Nomura Q2 earnings view

Against Bloomberg consensus, Nomura expected Nykaa and Avalon to come in ahead. Kaynes, Voltas, CarTrade and LG Electronics India may fall short, according to the report.

The brokerage kept its preference for LG Electronics India, Nykaa and Wakefit among premium consumption plays. In electronics manufacturing, it preferred Dixon and Avalon, the report noted.