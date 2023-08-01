Cooling to be one of the key agenda in COP28: BEE DG Abhay Bakre

Sustainable cooling solutions, which was a topic of discussion during the clean energy ministerial and mission innovation meeting in Goa last week, will be taken up as a priority area in the upcoming COP28 in UAE in November later this year.

“The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) piloted a discussion on cooling in one of the high level ministerial dialogues in Goa. Recognising its importance, the president-designate of COP28 Dr Sultan Al Jaber said it must be taken up as one of the priority areas in COP this year,” BEE director general Abhay Bakre said.

BEE, under power ministry, encourages the use of energy efficient processes, equipment, devices and systems.

Bakre said the ministers attending the dialogue on cooling in Goa supported the idea that issue of cooling cities must get a global platform so that a global consensus is achieved on efficient and sustainable cooling solutions for countries that experience high temperatures and require air conditioning.

“Cooling requirement is cross sectoral and an essential part for economic growth. The cooling demand is set to rise in the future. In accordance with India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) and directions of the government, BEE in association with other institutions has drafted District Cooling Guidelines,” Bakre said.

District Cooling Systems (DCS), an alternative to traditional standalone cooling system, has entered the Indian market very recently and is proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute in achieving India’s energy efficiency goals.

“One of the successful implementation of the DCS technology has already been demonstrated at the GIFT City, Ahmedabad,” said the director general, adding that the guidelines for district cooling will play a significant role towards democratising access to cooling in India.

Another example is My Home Abhra in Hyderabad. The complex consists of five residential blocks, 18 floors each, with five apartments on each floor. The cooling requirements of the entire complex are met by a centralised air conditioning plant.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, commonly referred as COP28, will be the 28th conference, to be held between November 30 and December 12 in Dubai. The conference is used by governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.