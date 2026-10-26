The surge in key commodity prices and a chip shortage that has driven up memory costs are proving more severe than earlier anticipated, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, said on Friday.

“Commodities have been worse than we estimated a quarter ago,” Mehta said during the electric two-wheeler maker’s second-quarter earnings call.

Ather Energy swung to a net profit of ₹1.26 crore in Q2FY27, against a net loss of ₹154 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 63% year-on-year to ₹1,464 crore, driven by a 42% jump in vehicle sales to 93,000 units

“Three or four months ago, we were hoping for aluminium to be cooling down because there were a lot of murmurs that the Hormuz crisis would be resolved soon,” Mehta said, adding that aluminium prices remained significantly higher until the second quarter.

Similarly, he said copper prices were expected to remain flat, plastic costs were expected to ease, and memory prices were thought to have peaked. “Unfortunately, all these four have proven to be incorrect at least in the short term,” Mehta said.

Ather Energy’s raw material costs surged 60% to ₹1,176.57 crore during the quarter, broadly in line with revenue growth. Despite the elevated commodity costs, the company reported EBITDA of ₹74.2 crore Mehta attributed the improvement to a combination of price increases and a shift towards higher-range models. “Our weighted average Ex-Showroom price across the country was roughly ₹150,000 in FY26, including Atherstack Pro. That number for Q2FY27 came at ₹164,000,” he said.

Mehta said copper prices had risen sharply, mainly because of pre-buying by the US, while disruptions to plastic supplies had persisted longer than expected due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. “Unfortunately, memories continue to be really complicated and expensive and we don’t see any near term solution to that,” he said.

While turning profitable was worth celebrating, Mehta said the company would prioritise revenue growth and volumes over profitability. The real focus, he said, is topline and improving volume. “That will itself take care of a lot of things and is the right operating leverage to focus on.”

Ather also saw a sharp increase in customer interest, with enquiries rising 109% year-on-year to about one million, while pre-orders more than doubled to 1.80 lakh in Q2FY27. Demand outpaced available production capacity, with the Hosur facility operating at 98% utilisation during peak production in the quarter.

To meet rising demand, Ather plans to increase annual production capacity at Hosur by 75,000 units, from 4.2 lakh to 4.95 lakh units, by December 2026. Its new facility at AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is on track to begin commercial production in phases from December 2026, with the first phase having an annual capacity of five lakh units.

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The company plans to further expand the new plant’s annual capacity by 1.5 lakh units to 6.5 lakh units, with the additional capacity expected to come on stream by Q2FY28.

With these expansions, Ather’s combined installed annual production capacity at Hosur and AURIC will reach approximately 11.4 lakh units by Q2FY28. The company will invest approximately ₹122 crore across the two facilities to support the capacity enhancements.

“Though we have produced 33,000 units on average last quarter…we have roughly about 20,000 units per month of unrealised retail that we are not tapping into yet,” Mehta said.

Shares of Ather Energy closed 14% higher at Rs 1,575 on the NSE.