Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced a change in its top leadership. The company has appointed Manish Anandani as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective from September 28.

Anandani will succeed Prabha Narasimhan, who will step down as MD and CEO at the close of business on September 27.

Narasimhan is moving to a new role as Executive Vice President – Marketing for Colgate-Palmolive’s Asia-Pacific division.

Who is Manish Anandani

The company said in its regulatory filing that the board approved Anandani’s appointment for a five-year term, from September 28, 2026, to September 27, 2031. The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Anandani brings around 30 years of experience across sales, marketing, general management and senior leadership roles. He joins Colgate-Palmolive India from Kenvue, where he served as Managing Director for India and South Asia.

He has experience in enterprise strategy, digital and e-commerce transformation and market expansion across developed and emerging markets.

Manish Anandani: Former Colgate executive returns

Anandani is also a former Colgate-Palmolive executive. He joined the company in 2005 as a Regional Manager and went on to hold several roles across India, Indochina and the company’s corporate office before leaving in 2018.

Before leaving Colgate-Palmolive, Anandani served as Worldwide Director in the Global Customer Development function. In that role, he helped strengthen the company’s capabilities in retail marketing and shopper development.

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Anandani holds a degree in Electronics and an MBA in Marketing. He also has an Executive MBA in Leadership from the Tuck School of Business in the US.

About Prabha Narasimhan: To take up Asia-Pacific role at Colgate

Narasimhan will resign from her position as MD and CEO effective September 27, following her promotion to Executive Vice President – Marketing, Asia-Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive.

She will also cease to be a director of Colgate-Palmolive India and step down from the company’s Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee, ESG & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Risk Management Committee from the same date.

The company said none of its directors are related to Anandani. It also stated that he is not barred from holding the office of director by SEBI or any other authority.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Colgate-Palmolive (India), founded in 1937, is a leading consumer products company focused primarily on oral care and personal care. The company offers a range of oral care products, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, toothpowder and mouthwash under the Colgate brand, along with personal care products under the Palmolive brand. Colgate says it has remained focused on its long-standing commitment of “Giving India Reasons to Smile” through its products and community initiatives.

Colgate Q1FY27

Colgate reported a 7% year-on-year rise in Q1FY27 net profit to Rs 343 crore, while revenue increased 12% to Rs 1,591 crore, indicating strong topline growth and an improvement in profitability. However, profit declined 3% sequentially.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) share price

The share price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is under pressure in morning trade. The stock has declined 1% in intraday trading. The stock has declined 13.05% over the past three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Colgate shares have declined 10.11%.