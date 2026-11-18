US-based IT services major Cognizant has secured a seven-year contract worth £132.2 million (around $174 million) from the UK’s Network Rail Infrastructure (NRIL), beating rivals including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, Atos and DXC Technology.

According to a notice published on the UK’s public procurement portal, the contract covers support for NRIL’s data centre infrastructure, including platforms, mainframes, servers, tools and associated services. The total contract value rises to £159.84 million, including value-added tax (VAT).

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The contract was signed on November 11, but is subject to a standstill period until November 23. The provision allows unsuccessful bidders to seek a review of the procurement process and gives the contracting authority an opportunity to address any potential issues before the agreement is formally concluded.

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The contract is not scheduled to be formally finalised before January 27 next year and will run until January 2034.

NRIL, the primary infrastructure manager for a majority of the UK’s railway network, evaluated five tenders in the final stage of a competitive flexible procurement process before selecting Cognizant.

The railway infrastructure body intends to bring four key areas under a single service arrangement: IT data centre operations and maintenance, telecom data centres, operational support services (OSS) applications, and zLinux mainframe services.

The win adds to Cognizant’s growing portfolio of large technology outsourcing contracts. In August, the Teaneck-headquartered company secured five contracts from global pharmaceutical major Novartis at an undisclosed value. The agreements are aimed at consolidating the pharma company’s technology operations across applications, infrastructure, cybersecurity, workplace technology and platform services.

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Earlier, on August 17, Cognizant announced a contract worth up to £360 million ($485 million) from the UK government’s tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), to develop and manage low-code platforms.

Cognizant also reported better-than-expected third-quarter results towards the end of October, with revenue rising to $5.66 billion. Revenue from Europe stood at $532 million, registering growth of 8.1% sequentially and 5.8 per cent year on year.

The company recorded constant-currency revenue growth of 4.1%, outperforming several large-cap IT services peers. However, it lowered its full-year growth guidance, citing subdued discretionary technology spending and continuing macroeconomic uncertainties.