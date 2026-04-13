Coforge is back in focus as it has secured all regulatory approvals and statutory clearances to acquire Encora. The acquisition aims to create a $2.5 billion AI-native technology services firm, with a $2 billion core focused on data, AI-led engineering, and cloud-based services.



Coforge in its regulatory filing said on Monday, “All the regulatory approvals and statutory clearances in multiple.”

Company says merger by April end

The two companies may get merged by April end. “We are pleased to report that the transaction has gone exactly as per plan and every element of anticipated synergies is on course to be realized. We look forward to the two firms merging by the end of April and subsequently operating as a $2.5 plus billion firm on a run rate basis, with a $2 billion enterprise core of AI-led engineering, data, and cloud services,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

The company had first announced the deal on December 26, 2025.

Integration execution steady, leadership stability maintained

Coforge said integration planning and execution are progressing in line with its earlier timeline. The integration management office is tracking workstreams across all functions, and the company expects to meet its key milestones.

The company added that leadership continuity remains a priority, and all senior leaders it requested to stay have accepted their roles.

Cost optimisation to support margins

Coforge said its cost optimisation programme for General and Administrative (G&A) functions is also on track. The company expects the initiative to deliver a 20%–25% reduction in G&A costs for the combined entity within the planned timeline.

It added that detailed work plans and governance structures are already in place, supporting its confidence in achieving margin targets.

Sales teams ready for joint operations

The company said front-end commercial and sales teams of both firms are prepared to begin joint operations immediately after the deal closure. It said the early start reflects confidence in the deal’s strategic value and its focus on delivering shareholder returns quickly.

CEO on growth outlook

“We are setting the benchmark for making the promise of AI real for enterprises. Over the last nine years, Coforge has delivered industry-leading growth through execution excellence and hyper-specialized expertise. With this augmented enterprise AI-led engineering core, we are now moving into an even higher orbit of accelerated growth,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

Coforge share price

The share price of Coforge has declined 26.4% so far this year.