Coforge shares are rallying along with the rest of the IT sector. But it’s not just a sentiment driven rally. The company has been awarded a $158 million five-year contract by a UK based client for a period of five years.

Under the contract, the firm shall provide services effective April. Coforge said the revenue from the contract will be evenly spread over the five-year period.

The company said it expects material expansion of ancillary revenue around this core contract over the next five years from the same client.

AI-led conversations driving larger deal wins in Europe: Coforge

While commenting on the development, John Speight, President Coforge and Europe Business Leader said, “AI led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.”

He added that Coforge’s AI platforms are well positioned to meet client requirements. “Our five key AI-based platforms—Coforge Forge-X, Coforge EvolveOps.Ai, Coforge BlueSwan, Coforge Quasar and Coforge Data Cosmos—have set us up very nicely to address these asks,” he said.

Coforge Q3FY26

IT company Coforge posted 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q3FY26 profit at Rs 296.7 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Coforge grew by 28.5% YoY to Rs 4,188.1 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 3,258.1 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company bagged orders worth$593 million during the third quarter, and its executable order book for the next 12 months grew by 30.4% YoY to $1.72 billion. The company signed six large deals during the period.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and

deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. Coforge has 33 global delivery centers and is present in 25 countries.

Coforge share price

The share price of Coforge has gained 2.56% in the intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock has declined 32.53% in past three months and 29.88% in past six months.