Coforge has announced the expansion of its engineering centre in Krakow, Poland, as the IT services company looks to strengthen its AI engineering and nearshore delivery capabilities in Europe.

Coforge said in its regulatory filing that the centre, which opened in 2025, has grown from supporting a single client engagement to serving multiple clients across practices including AI-first engineering, cloud and modernisation services.

Coforge currently employs more than 375 engineers at the Krakow centre. The company expects the workforce to cross 660 professionals by 2027, driven by growing demand from clients and continued investment in AI-enabled engineering and delivery.

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Sunil Fernandes, Chief Operating Officer of Coforge, said the rapid expansion of the centre reflects rising demand for AI-enabled engineering as well as the need for delivery models that combine proximity, specialised talent and speed.

“Our Krakow Engineering Center has quickly become an important growth engine for Coforge and our clients, with hybrid human and agent Mod Squads accelerating innovation and delivering measurable business outcomes for enterprises in Europe and beyond,” Fernandes said.

Coforge expands presence in Europe

John Speight, President and EU Geo Business Leader at Coforge, said Europe remains an important growth market for the company.

“Europe is an important growth market for Coforge, and our continued investment in Kraków reflects our long-term commitment to serving clients across the region,” Speight said.

He added that the expansion reflects Coforge’s confidence in local talent and its focus on helping European enterprises accelerate their AI, modernisation and digital transformation initiatives.

Krakow is one of Europe’s major technology hubs and provides Coforge with access to engineering graduates and technology professionals. The location also allows the company to work closely with clients across European and UK time zones.

Krakow centre to support AI-led growth

The centre now serves clients across sectors such as travel, banking, logistics, retail and enterprise services.

Coforge has also added more than 20,000 square feet of workspace and scalable infrastructure at the Krakow facility to support the expected increase in client demand and workforce.

Coforge focuses on measurable AI outcomes

The company said its AI solutions are designed to be secure, governed and enterprise-grade. Coforge said it is focusing on moving clients beyond AI experimentation towards measurable business outcomes.

These outcomes include lower operating costs, faster cycle times, higher conversion rates and sustained margin growth.

The expansion of the Kraków centre is part of Coforge’s broader investment in AI-enabled engineering and delivery capabilities as demand for AI, cloud and digital modernisation services grows across global markets.

About Coforge

Coforge is a global AI-native engineering services company that combines artificial intelligence with hyperspecialised industry expertise to help enterprises build and operate intelligent, autonomous businesses. The company provides services across AI, cloud, data, integration, automation and product engineering, with a focus on delivering measurable business outcomes such as lower operating costs, faster cycle times and improved growth.

Coforge share price

The share price of Coforge has gained 2.41% in the intraday trading session. The stock has surged 55.19% in past six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, coforge shares has gained 8.24%.