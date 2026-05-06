Mid-cap IT firm Coforge on Tuesday reported a smart 145% sequential jump in net profits for Q4 FY26 to Rs 612 crore while revenue rose by 5.2% to Rs 4,450 crore.

The company’s net profit is higher by 134% year-on-year. The firm’s EBIT grew by 25.7% sequentially to Rs 696 crore while operating margins improved to 15.6% from 13.1%.

Sudhir Singh, CEO and ED of Coforge Ltd said that with an order executable of $1.75Bn, the company was entering FY27 with strong momentum and confidence. “We expect to deliver robust revenue growth in FY27 and plan to deliver an EBITDA of more than 20.5% on a consolidated basis in FY27.”

The company posted deal bookings valued at $648 million for the quarter, up by 9.3% quarterly. with five large deals signed. This is slightly lower than the six large deals that was inked in the previous quarter.

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Total headcount

Coforge’s total headcount stood at 35,777 with a net addition of 436 sequentially from previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s attrition rate for the last-twelve-months was at 10.8%.The company’s $2.35 ‌billion Encora acquisition was also closed on April 23 after closing all regulatory approvals and statutory clearances.

“Coforge UK Limited completed the sale of its entire stake in Coforge Advantage Go Limited on 30 May 2025, resulting in a gain of Rs 1,129 million, offset by an operational loss of Rs 427 million incurred until completion. The net gain of Rs 702 million has been reported as profit from discontinued operations in the consolidated financial results,” the company said.