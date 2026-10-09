Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (Hooghly-CSL), has secured a repeat order worth Rs 100-250 crore from Heritage River Journeys Private Limited for the construction of two luxury river cruise vessels.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Heritage River Journeys had placed the earlier order in June 2025. The latest order marks a repeat contract for Hooghly-CSL.

Vessels to be delivered by 2029 and 2030

Hooghly-CSL expects to deliver the two luxury river cruise vessels by June 2029 and June 2030, respectively, according to the filing.

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About Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard (CSL), incorporated in 1972 as a Government of India company, is a leading Indian shipbuilding and ship repair company headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. The company builds and repairs commercial vessels, naval ships and offshore vessels, and provides marine engineering training.

The company classified the contract as a “Notable” order.

It began shipbuilding operations in 1975 and entered the ship repair business in 1981. CSL also undertakes complex shipbuilding projects and has developed capabilities to serve domestic and international clients. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited, focuses on shipbuilding and ship repair for the inland waterways segment.

Cochin Shipyard share price

The share price of Cochin Shipyard has declined 23.98% so far this year.