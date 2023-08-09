CO2 storage and delivery: Stanlow, Eni UK sign pact

Stanlow Terminals, an Essar Group company and UK-based bulk liquid storage provider, has signed an agreement with Eni UK to explore carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping and storage. The CO2 will then be delivered to Eni UK’s carbon transport and storage facilities being developed in the UK’s North West region. Eni UK is the UK arm of global energy firm Eni.

The companies will evaluate opportunities to establish an open-access CO2 transport and storage terminal. This terminal will be capable of receiving, gathering and storing CO2 from industrial emitters and other sources via shipping from dispersed locations.

The agreement follows Stanlow Terminal’s announcement to also develop open access green ammonia facilities on the River Mersey, supporting the ambition of Essar Energy Transition to become Europe’s leading integrated energy transition hub.

Stanlow is part of Essar Energy Transition, which is in the process of investing $3.6 billion in developing a range of low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years. To this, $2.4 billion will be invested at its sites in the North West of England.