JSW Energy has commissioned 1,081 MW of renewable energy capacity in Q1FY27, taking its total installed power generation capacity to 14,535 MW.

JSW Energy said in its regulatory filing said that the newly added capacity includes 442 MW of solar, 108 MW of wind, 381 MW of hybrid and 150 MW of hydro power projects.

With the latest addition, the company’s renewable energy now accounts for 61% of the company’s total installed capacity.

Renewable and thermal capacity

JSW Energy’s renewable portfolio now comprises 3,764 MW of wind capacity, 2,500 MW of solar, 832 MW of hybrid projects and 1,781 MW of hydro assets.

The company’s thermal power portfolio stands at 5,658 MW, taking its overall installed capacity to 14,535 MW.

Wind blade manufacturing facility operational

During this quarter, the company commissioned its wind blade manufacturing facility at Halol, Gujarat, in June. The facility has an annual manufacturing capacity of 450 wind blades, which, according to the company, is enough to support around 600 MW of wind power installations every year.

On track to meet FY27 renewable target

JSW Energy said its total locked-in generation capacity stands at 32.1 GW. This includes 14.53 GW of operational capacity and 13 GW under construction across thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects. The company also has a pipeline of 4.6 GW.

The company said it remains on track to achieve its FY27 target of adding 3 GW of renewable energy capacity. It has already commissioned about one-third of this target so far, which is equivalent to nearly 87% of the total greenfield renewable capacity it added during the whole of FY26.

2030 and 2050 targets

JSW Energy aims to reach 30 GW of power generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. The company has also set a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company currently has 29.6 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity. This includes 26.4 GWh from hydro pumped storage projects and 3.2 GWh from battery energy storage systems.

About JSW Energy

JSW Energy, part of JSW Group, is one of the leading Private sector power producers in India. JSW Energy began commercial operations in 2000, with the commissioning of its first 2×130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, the company has steadily enhanced its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 14.53 GW, ensuring diversity in geographic presence, fuel sources and power off-take arrangements. The Company is presently constructing various power projects to the tune of 13 GW, with a vision to achieve a total power generation capacity of 30 GW by 2030.

JSW Energy has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

JSW Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a turnover of over $25 billion and a significant presence across sectors including as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

JSW Energy share price

The share price of JSW Energy is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has jumped 10.41% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD), JSW Energy shares gained 7.63%.