Cipla announced that the American drug regulator has classified a recent inspection at its US subsidiary’s manufacturing plant as Voluntary Action Indicated, a category that flags observations but stops short of formal enforcement action.

The disclosure, made to BSE, the National Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, updates an earlier filing from July 18 in which the company had first flagged the inspection.

Cipla USFDA inspection: What the company disclosed about InvaGen’s New York facility

The inspection took place at the Unit 3 facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, located in Central Islip on Long Island, New York.

In the filing, the US Food and Drug Administration classified the inspection outcome as VAI. Cipla’s filing, signed by Company Secretary Rajendra Chopra, was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, which mandates timely disclosure of material events to stock exchanges.

The letter itself was brief. It did not detail the specific observations made during the inspection or list the number of items cited.

USFDA VAI classification explained: What it means for Cipla and its InvaGen plant

The USFDA typically closes out a facility inspection with one of three outcomes. No Action Indicated means no significant issues were found. As per the filing, Voluntary Action Indicated means inspectors noted objectionable conditions or practices, but these do not warrant formal regulatory action, leaving the company to address them on its own. Official Action Indicated is the most serious outcome and can trigger warning letters or other enforcement steps.

A VAI classification is generally viewed as a manageable outcome for pharmaceutical companies, since it does not carry the same regulatory consequences as an OAI finding, though companies are still expected to respond to the observations.

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals: Cipla’s US subsidiary and its role in the generics business

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals has been part of Cipla’s US operations for several years and manufactures generic drug formulations for the American market. The Central Islip site is among the company’s facilities that fall under routine USFDA surveillance, given its role in supplying the US generics business.

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Cipla did not specify in the filing what corrective steps, if any, it plans to take at the facility following the inspection.

About Cipla

Cipla is one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1935, the company has built a significant presence in generics, respiratory drugs, and other therapeutic segments, with operations spanning India, the United States, South Africa and several other international markets. Its US business relies heavily on subsidiaries such as InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures generic formulations for the American market and remains subject to periodic inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of routine regulatory oversight.

Cipla share price performance

Cipla’s share price has been down 0.53% as of intraday on August 31. The company’s share price has been down 4.28% in the past month. Over the past year, Cipla’s share price has been down 10.89% in the past year.