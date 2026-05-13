Cipla reported a 54.6% year-on-year declined in its consolidated net profit to Rs 554.64 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,221.84 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,541.20 crore in Q4FY26, down 2.80% from Rs 6,729.69 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Rs 13 dividend announced

Cipla has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for FY26. If approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the meeting. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is June 5.

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FY26 highlights

For the full financial year of FY26, Cipla’s net profit falls 26.71% to Rs 3,861.74 from Rs 5,269.20 crore reported in FY25

FY26 revenue rose 2.23% to Rs 28,162.59 crore from Rs 27,547.62 crore reported in FY25.

About Cipla

Cipla is India’s third-largest drugmaker by revenue.

During the quarter Cipla acquired 100% stake in Inzpera Healthscience Limited for Rs 110.65 crore in December 2025.

Cipla Share price

The share price of Cipla has gained 1.63% in the intraday session today. However, on year to date basis, Cipla shares has declined 11.9% so far this year.