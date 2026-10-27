Cipla’s profit declined 35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 877.54 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 1,351.17 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Cipla’s revenue from products stood at Rs 7,368.15 crore, down 1.06% from Rs 7,447.42 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Cipla’s net profit rose 11.21%. Revenue also increased 4.11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Cipla Q2FY27: Margin improves, domestic business grows 12% YoY

Cipla’s EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points QoQ to 18.7%. One-India business grew 12% YoY at Rs 3,516 crore. Branded Prescription business delivered a robust growth, with key therapies outpacing the market. The US business posted revenue of $ 172 Mn during the quarter, continuing its sequential growth trajectory.

Achin Gupta, MD and Global CEO of Cipla said, “We expect North America performance to remain supported by our upcoming product pipeline…We continue to focus on sustained growth in our core businesses, improving productivity, strengthening our pipeline in order to serve patients with trusted, high-quality medicines”

Cipla’s South Africa private market business continued to outperform the market, growing approximately 1.3x faster than the market.

About Cipla

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company established in 1935, committed to making high-quality and affordable medicines accessible to patients. The company has a presence across global markets and offers more than 1,500 products across various therapeutic categories and over 50 dosage forms.

Its portfolio includes medicines for respiratory diseases, HIV/AIDS, cardiology, urology, anti-infective treatments and other therapeutic segments. Guided by its purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, Cipla focuses on improving access to healthcare through innovation, research and the development of affordable medicines.

Cipla share price

The share price of Cipla has declined 1.71% in the intraday trading session. The stock has fell 11.6% so far this year.