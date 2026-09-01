Cipla has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited’s subsidiary Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group for an experimental breast cancer drug, the company informed stock exchanges.

The deal gives the Mumbai-based drugmaker rights to develop and sell the therapy, known as Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan or TQB2102, in India, South Africa and five other emerging markets.

Cipla breast cancer drug deal: What is TQB2102 and how does it work?

TQB2102 is a HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate. It targets two separate sites on the HER2 protein, known as the ECD II and ECD IV domains, and carries a drug payload attached through a cleavable linker. The design is meant to work better than existing HER2 antibodies or single-target ADCs, particularly in patients with lower HER2 expression, a group that has fewer treatment options, as per the filing.

The drug is being tested across several HER2-expressing cancers. Its most advanced data comes from HER2-low advanced breast cancer, where it has shown early clinical promise. In China, regulators have granted it three Breakthrough Therapy Designations, covering HER2-low and HER2-positive breast cancer, colorectal cancer and biliary tract cancer.

Cipla-CTTQ deal: Who will develop, manufacture and commercialise the cancer drug?

Under the agreement, Cipla will run local clinical trials, handle regulatory filings and manage commercialisation in its licensed markets. CTTQ, the SBP Group subsidiary that developed the molecule, will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. Both companies said the tie-up combines SBP Group’s oncology pipeline with Cipla’s regulatory and distribution network in emerging markets.

“At Cipla, innovation is central to our mission of expanding access to therapies that address unmet patient needs. Breast cancer remains a significant healthcare challenge, and this agreement strengthens our oncology portfolio with a promising HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate. Through our partnership with SBP Group and CTTQ, we aim to accelerate development and, subject to regulatory approvals, expand access to this innovative treatment across licensed territories.” Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, said.

About Cipla

Cipla is one of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies, headquartered in Mumbai. Founded in 1935, the company has built a significant presence in generics, respiratory drugs, and other therapeutic segments, with operations spanning India, the United States, South Africa and several other international markets. Its US business relies heavily on subsidiaries such as InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures generic formulations for the American market and remains subject to periodic inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration as part of routine regulatory oversight.

Cipla share price today: Stock performance and latest movement

Cipla’s share price has been down 0.24% as of intraday on September 1. The company’s share price has been down 3.84% in the past month. Over the past year, Cipla’s share price has been further down 11.02%.