India’s media and entertainment industry must accelerate annual growth from 9% to 15.3% to achieve its $100-billion ambition by 2035, as it faces a potential $36-billion shortfall at current growth rates, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) released on Thursday.

The industry, valued at $32 billion in 2025, is projected to reach around $64 billion by 2033 if its growth trajectory remains unchanged, according to the report, ‘The New Economics of Media & Entertainment. Released at CII’s Big Picture Summit 2026, it calls for policy reforms, stronger revenue models, increased investment and greater ownership of intellectual property (IP) to unlock growth. Digital media is expected to be a major driver, with internet advertising projected to reach $47 billion by 2033. Business-to-business media, live events and animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality services could contribute $16 billion, while over-the-top video is projected to reach $8.5 billion.

However, rising consumption alone may not translate into sustainable revenues, making monetisation and IP development critical to the industry’s next phase. To improve industry economics, CII has proposed greater flexibility in television pricing, removal of carriage fees, restoration of audience ratings, common cross-screen measurement standards and a reduction in GST on subscriptions to 5%.

The report also recommends a national task force to combat piracy, a content registry, forensic watermarking, geo-blocking and fast-track courts to strengthen IP protection.

To attract capital and expand international reach, CII has proposed a `500 crore export fund, production-linked incentives of 10-20% for original IP, simpler overseas investment rules and financing mechanisms that allow companies to borrow against intellectual property. It has also called for research and development incentives and an M&E window in fund-of-funds programmes.

Other recommendations include a National AVGC-XR Skills Mission, a dedicated gaming development authority, improved regional connectivity and formal recognition of creators as digital businesses.

CII has also proposed a 36-month reform calendar with designated implementation responsibilities, milestones and an annual public scorecard tracking revenue, exports, piracy losses, employment and other indicators.

Its targets include cutting piracy losses by 50% within three years, expanding cinema infrastructure to 16,000 screens by the early 2030s, introducing 15-day single-window clearances for live events and taking M&E exports beyond $10 billion.

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The report also envisages building 10 Indian M&E multinationals that own, license and export their intellectual property by the early 2030s.

“The next phase requires stronger intellectual property, sustainable revenues, disciplined investment and the ability to build audiences across markets,” said Chanchal Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The scale of the ambition will ultimately depend on whether the proposed reforms help companies convert India’s expanding audiences into higher revenues, exportable content and globally competitive businesses.