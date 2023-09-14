‘China’s struggles could be India’s gain’

The US tech sector is net cash-positive and generates its own capital, which is why it can withstand a high interest rate scenario. In an interview to FE, Jonathan Curtis, CIO-designate, Franklin Equity Group, tells Siddhant Mishra that Indian IT firms are likely to benefit from the revival in raw demand for tech after the post-Covid digestion. Excerpts:



Will the weak outlook regarding China impact inflows into EMs by overseas investors?



Investors understand that China and the other emerging markets are separate entities. In a way, China’s struggles could be India’s gains. For instance, especially in manufacturing, we are seeing Apple moving its manufacturing infrastructure on the margin into Vietnam, Malaysia, and India.

In the next few years they could have as much as 25% of their iPhone manufacturing footprint in India. That would be an estimated third of the world’s iPhones not sold in China. So, there’s a huge opportunity right there for investing in India.



How does the US rate hike cycle impact the tech sector from here?



We’re nearing the end of the rate hike cycle. Maybe one or two more rate increases, after which we’ll be done. This will provide some stability in multiples. Rates cuts are unlikely; rather if that did happen it would point to a weakening macro-economic situation.



Yet, even if rates do remain higher for an extended period, the tech space will do just fine. This is primarily because the sector is net cash-positive, which is why it does not need to go to the debt markets for any refinancing, and also generates much of its own capital.



It used this period of rising rates and, consequently, rising cost of capital, to be efficient by culling projects that it shouldn’t have been taking up, and which did not generate sufficient returns.



Further, the higher rate regime will be a challenge for disruptors trying to come up from the bottom, especially the earlier stage venture-backed companies that haven’t figured out their business models, aren’t very efficient, poorly capitalised, and thus are less likely to challenge the existing public companies.



Indian tech firms were hit by overseas clients, especially in the US and Europe, cutting down on IT spends. How do you see the trend ahead?



Two things have happened to tech investments over the past 18 months. One, the pull-ahead of demand that resulted after Covid has come to an end. A lot of building by IT services firms took place to support businesses to become more digital during Covid. Second, capital cost nothing, which allowed firms to take up low-value projects.



So, not only has much of the tech building reduced, but capital has become expensive too, which has put an end to low-value projects being taken up. Encouragingly, we’re closer to the end of the rate hike cycle, which makes the cost of capital predictable. This allows leadership teams to plan on the kind of projects to take up.



Raw demand for technology is also starting to stabilise after the post-Covid digestion period. That will be a huge positive for Indian IT services firms.



In what way will the opportunities in Generative AI change the dynamics of the Big Tech?



Businesses that can complete the equation are those that have data, can get more data, have technical talent to build models, and have the cash flows. Microsoft is emblematic of what many of the ‘magnificent seven’ (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta) have an opportunity for.



In just one of its businesses with Office, we could come up with a scenario where they could generate $180 billion of incremental revenue. That would nearly double the business in terms of what they did in 2018-2019, which is profound.



With 2024 being election year, how will valuations be affected by the uncertainty?



Markets hate uncertainty. However, both the Biden and Trump administrations have a pro-growth agenda. There’s a risk with a Trump presidency though, as some of the friction-inducing policies from his first administration could return, raising the possibility of a trade war.



He’s made comments in the support of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), which could have certain military and political impacts, whether or not it leads to any economic impact. Markets will welcome certainty, so once we get past it and know who’ll be the President, then the markets will adjust accordingly.