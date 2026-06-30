Average cement prices in India rose by around Rs 11 per bag during the April-June quarter, up 3.1% from the previous quarter. However, dealers see little scope for meaningful price hikes in July as monsoon-related demand weakness is expected to keep the market under pressure.

According to a report by brokerage Centrum, latest channel checks showed that cement manufacturers implemented sharp price hikes across most regions in April but were able to sustain only part of those increases as the quarter progressed. While prices corrected sharply after April’s hikes, they remained largely flat in May and declined around Rs 3 in June.

As a result, average trade prices during the June quarter rose Rs 11 per bag from the preceding quarter.

“On future pricing, dealers across most markets do not expect any meaningful price hikes in July, as the monsoon and weak underlying demand are likely to keep prices under pressure. While selective markets may witness price hike attempts, dealers believe these are largely intended to defend prevailing price levels,” analysts from Centrum added.

The all-India average cement trade price fell Rs 3 per bag from the previous month to Rs 350 in June, as subdued demand, heightened competitive intensity and companies prioritising quarter-end volume growth weighed on pricing.

Regionally, East India recorded the sharpest correction, with prices falling Rs 7 per bag, followed by South India (Rs 4), West India (Rs 2) and Central India (Re 1), while prices in North India remained unchanged.

Analysts also said that demand during the June quarter remained below expectations, with dealers citing slower construction activity, labour shortages, elections, heatwaves and weaker execution of government projects across several markets. Some recovery was visible in June, due to delayed onset of the monsoon and quarter-end dispatches, they said.

Experts added that the correction following the partial rollback of April’s price hikes has more or less played out.

They however, cautioned that pricing is likely to remain under pressure through the September quarter as seasonal demand softens during the peak monsoon period. Although limited price hikes may continue to be seen in select markets, dealers remain sceptical about their sustainability.