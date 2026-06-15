Ceinsys Tech has received purchase orders worth $3.16 million (approximately Rs 30.06 crore) from T Second Inc, a US-based company engaged in hyperconverged computing platforms, according to a regulatory filing made to the BSE.

The orders cover three distinct work streams and have been awarded to both Ceinsys Tech Limited and its wholly owned US subsidiary, Technology Associates Inc.

What the orders cover

The bulk of the contract, $2.91 million ( approximately Rs 27.68 crore), is for the supply of NVME drives to Ceinsys Tech. A second order worth $162,900 is for AI-powered building and road extraction, encroachment detection, and asset monitoring services, to be processed on T Second’s proprietary BRYCK AI platform.

A third order of $85,000 has gone to Technology Associates Inc for an Enterprise Geospatial Imagery Repository and AI feature extraction work. All three orders are to be executed within two weeks of the purchase order date, with a deadline of June 30, 2026, the filing said.

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The teaming agreement behind the deal

The orders follow a teaming agreement that Ceinsys and T Second India, which is the Indian arm of T Second Inc, had entered into to explore joint opportunities. T Second India is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of hyperconverged platforms built for edge environments, the filing added.

The filing stated that the purchase orders were awarded in pursuance of that agreement, specifically in the areas of hardware supply and solutions development, AI and ML capabilities, and joint work on strategic opportunities.

Company’s position

In its filing, Ceinsys described the orders as a significant business opportunity, noting they reinforce the company’s standing in the application of AI tools and enterprise solutions in overseas markets. The company confirmed that T Second Inc holds no promoter-level interest and is not a related party, meaning arm’s length pricing considerations do not apply.