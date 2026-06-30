Ceigall India informed stock exchanges on Monday of two separate developments: the execution of a power purchase agreement for a 220 MW solar-cum-battery storage project in Madhya Pradesh, and its emergence as the lowest bidder for a road maintenance contract floated by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department.

Solar-BESS agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar

In the filing, the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park, had signed a power purchase agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar on June 29 for a contract capacity of 220 MW at the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the filing, the project combines solar generation with battery energy storage systems and has been awarded on a tariff basis at Rs 2.70 per unit. The company pegged the project’s approximate value at Rs 1,700 crore, inclusive of GST. The construction period has been set at 18 months, with an operational period of 25 years once commissioned.

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Ceigall said the contract was awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any interest from the promoter or promoter group, nor does it fall under related-party transactions.

L1 bidder on Delhi road maintenance tender

In a separate filing the same day, Ceigall said it had emerged as the lowest, or L1, bidder in a financial bid opened on June 29 for a tender floated by Delhi’s Public Works Department.

The company’s bid stood at Rs 330.84 crore, including GST, against an estimated tender cost of Rs 256.46 crore set by the PWD, which is roughly 29% higher than the department’s own estimate.

The contract has been structured as an item-rate agreement, with a construction period of 375 days. It also carries a 12-month defect liability period after completion, followed by a 48-month free maintenance period.

As with the solar project, the company stated that the PWD contract does not involve any promoter group interest and does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

About Ceigall India

Ceigall India was incorporated in July 2002 and has since grown into one of the country’s established players in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) sector. Over more than two decades of operations, the company has completed over 34 projects and currently has more than 19 specialised projects under execution, with a focus spanning roads, highways and, more recently, renewable energy infrastructure.