Ceigall India has secured four Letters of Acceptance from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for road-building packages on NH-913, also known as the Frontier Highway, in Arunachal Pradesh. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing. The contracts, awarded through its joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining, carry a combined bid cost of Rs 2,149.62 crore.

Ceigall India’s 4 frontier highway road packages

The joint venture, called CIL-SIML, is split 74% in favour of Ceigall India and 26% held by Sushee Infra Mining. All four contracts have been awarded on an engineering, procurement and construction basis and involve building Intermediate Lane roads across different stretches of the Frontier Highway.

The first package covers the road from km 0.000 to km 55.725 on the Huri-Taliha section, at a bid cost of Rs 521 crore. The second involves the Sarli-Huri stretch from km 0.000 to km 78.38, valued at Rs 611.10 crore. The third package runs from km 55.725 to km 113.25 on the Huri-Taliha section, worth Rs 525 crore. The fourth covers km 160.75 to km 209.90 of the same section, with a bid cost of Rs 492.52 crore.

Frontier Highway Projects: Construction timeline and maintenance

Three of the four packages, the first, second and fourth, are scheduled for completion in 36 months. The third package has a longer execution window of 48 months. Each project also comes with a five-year maintenance obligation once construction is complete.

“We are pleased to secure these four important packages from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for the development of the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects further strengthen our presence in India’s strategic road infrastructure development and reflect our capabilities in executing large and complex projects across challenging geographies. We remain committed to delivering these projects with the highest standards of quality, safety and timely execution while contributing to improved infrastructure connectivity in the region.” Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ceigall India, said.

Ceigall India order book gets Rs 2,150-crore boost

The new contracts add to Ceigall India’s order book and expand its footprint in the road and highway construction segment, particularly in the northeastern region. The company has been building out its portfolio of EPC infrastructure projects across the country in recent years, alongside a newer push into renewable energy through solar and battery storage projects.

Ceigall share price

Ceigall’s share price has been down 2.67% as of intraday trading on August 18, 2026. The company’s stock price has been down 9.94% in the past month. However, the share price has been up 23.35% in the past year.