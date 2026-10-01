RPG Group-owned CEAT on Thursday announced the expansion of manufacturing capabilities at its Chennai plant across passenger car and SUV, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler tyre categories.

The expansion will strengthen the plant’s ability to produce advanced and premium products for customers in India as well as key international markets, including Europe and North America, the tyre manufacturer said in a release.

CEAT operates four manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and one each in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Gujarat. The company manufactured more than 45 million tyres in FY26, compared with 39.6 million tyres in FY25. The Chennai facility is among India’s largest single-site tyre manufacturing plants for passenger cars and utility vehicles.

One of the key products manufactured at the plant is the 4SeasonDrive+, which brings European-standard all-season tyre technology to India. The plant also manufactures CrossDrive RT, CEAT’s rugged-terrain tyre developed to meet the requirements of the US rugged and off-road tyre market.

Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, CEAT, said the Chennai plant plays an important role in the company’s growth in India and international markets. “The expanded capabilities allow us to manufacture increasingly sophisticated products across passenger vehicles, two wheelers and commercial vehicles, while responding to the distinct requirements of customers in markets such as Europe and North America.”

In September 2024, CEAT inaugurated a new Truck Bus Radial (TBR) production line at its Chennai manufacturing plant with an investment of ₹670 crore. This took CEAT’s cumulative investment in its Tamil Nadu facility to nearly ₹3,000 crore at the time. The plant can now manufacture seven advanced TBR sizes, which will cater to some of the fastest-growing premium TBR segments in Europe and North America, the company said.

Alongside its heavy commercial vehicle portfolio, the Chennai facility is also scaling up production of CEAT’s light truck steel radial tyres in 15-inch, 16-inch and 17.5-inch sizes. The segment is witnessing increased adoption in India and overseas as vehicle manufacturers introduce newer-generation light trucks and buses.