The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search and seizure operation at the Reliance Communications (RCOM) office in Navi Mumbai on February 26.

Reliance Communications in its regulatory filing said that CBI officials took possession of the original minutes of meetings of RCOM’s Board of Directors from May 15, 2010 to February 11, 2017.

The agency also seized board meeting minutes of its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Telecom, for the period from May 14, 2010 to February 10, 2017.

In addition, officials collected various financial, secretarial and banking documents related to the company and its subsidiaries that were kept at the office premises.

CBI files case against RCOM

Reliance Communications also said in its regulatory filing that it did not receive any prior direction, order, or interim communication from the authority regarding the action.

The search by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials came on the same day the agency filed a case against Reliance Communications following a complaint by Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda alleged that the company cheated the bank and caused a loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore. The case relates to loans taken between 2013 and 2017. The bank has alleged that the funds were diverted and misused through fictitious transactions with related parties.

The agency said it acted on a complaint filed by the bank after the Bombay High Court vacated a stay on declaring the Reliance Communications’ loan account with Bank of Baroda as fraud on February 23, 2026. The loan account had been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on June 5, 2017.

CBI searches Anil Ambani’s residence

The CBI had also conducted searches at the residence of Anil Ambani.

On the same day Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Communications.

Reliance Communications is currently undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.