Capital outlay on roads, renewable expected to climb 35% to Rs 13 lakh crore in FY24, FY25, says CRISIL Ratings

The combined capital outlay on roads and renewables in the current and next fiscals is expected to grow by ~35 per cent to ~Rs 13 lakh crore, compared with the preceding two fiscals, backed by strong execution speed. According to A CRISIL Ratings report, the pace of construction of roads and capacity addition in renewables is seen increasing 25 per cent and 33 per cent respectively, over the current and next fiscal years. “This bodes well for the economy, given the high multiplier effect of road development and the critical role renewable energy can play in achieving India’s energy transition,” the report said.

The growth, it said, is expected to sustain over the medium term, supported by conducive policies, strong investor interest and healthy financial profiles, leading to stable credit quality of companies in the CRISIL Ratings portfolio in both sectors.

“The pace of execution of renewable energy projects is set to increase 33 per cent to ~20 GW per annum over current and next fiscals (~15 GW per annum in the past two fiscals) supported by a healthy executable pipeline of ~50 GW of projects as on March 31, 2023. Similarly, road construction is set to accelerate 25 per cent to 12,500-13,0002 km per year over the current and next fiscals on continued healthy awarding of projects and step up in execution by road construction players,” Gurpreet Chhatwal, Managing Director, CRISIL Ratings.

“A supportive policy environment adds its own spurs. For instance, steps such as late payment surcharge has helped keep dues from discoms to renewable generators in check . In roads, the introduction of the hybrid annuity model (HAM) has speeded up execution and drawn in investments,” it said. Further, initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, forbearance during the pandemic, and emergence of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) have afforded a fillip to both sectors.

“Investor interest has been encouraging, with Rs 75,000- Rs 80,000 crore raised through equity and asset monetisation in the past two fiscals in both sectors. Continued focus on asset monetisation and equity raising, along with healthy cash flows will keep the capital structure balanced in both sectors. So, despite higher capital outlays, rated renewables and road entities should have a healthy average debt service cushion of 1.2-1.3 times over the tenure of debt on their balance sheets, which supports their credit profiles,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings.

However, the report added that there still remains challenges such as risks of aggressive bidding and execution by new entrants. Rationalisation in bidding strategies will be crucial to sustain profitability and maintain quality. “In the milieu, timely asset monetisation will remain important in the roads sector as InvITs continue to grow. For renewables, if geopolitical developments affect supply chains, it may impact the internal rate of return and pose a risk to our estimates,” CRISIL Ratings said.