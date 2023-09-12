Capgemini partners with Salesforce to give Gen AI customer experience for clients

Paris-based IT firm, Capgemini, which has half of its employees in India, launched “Generative AI for CX Foundry”, enhancing its generative AI capabilities to help clients leveraging Salesforce.

The foundry is the company’s latest addition to its broad portfolio of services that use Gen AI to fuel innovation and accelerate business value and growth. The Gen AI for CX Foundry will deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven customer experiences by automating customized content creation in a secure, ethical and responsible way.

The IT giant recently said that it will double its data and AI teams to 60,000 in the next three years. It also announced that it will pump 2 billion euro into artificial intelligence.

Analysts say that IT companies are slowly and gradually integrating Gen AI solutions to all the major enterprise softwares used in CRM (customer relationship management), ERP (enterprise resource planning), HR, supply chain and others.

Capgemini and Salesforce will bring their decades of data, AI, and customer experience to deliver tangible business value for joint clients and help accelerate their implementation of generative AI for CRM at scale, said the company in a statement.

Capgemini has been working with clients on generative AI for some time and focuses on helping organizations define their generative AI strategy, select priority use cases, and develop and deploy them at scale. The Generative AI for CX Foundry will help clients using Salesforce Einstein, Salesforce’s AI technology, accelerate their generative AI investments, exploring CX use cases customized for industries.

Steve Corfield, executive vice president, alliances and channels at Salesforce, said, “AI has enormous potential to transform how companies interact with customers and drive business growth. Together, Salesforce and Capgemini bring the strategy and technical expertise companies need to deploy AI for CRM in a trusted way, drive personalized customer experiences, and deliver actionable business outcomes.”