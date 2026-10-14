PSU lender Canara Bank posted an 8.4% year-on-year rise in its net profit for Q2 FY27 at Rs 5,175 crore, against Rs 4,774 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its profit climbed by more than 65% as compared to Rs 4,856 crore reported in the preceding quarter. The growth was driven by a sharp contraction in NPA and interest earnings.

For the July-September quarter, the lender’s net interest income was reported at Rs 11,005 crore, advancing 20.5% YoY, as compared to Rs 9,141 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a QoQ basis, NII expanded by 7.3% against Rs 10,215 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Provisions and NPA report YoY fall

Canara Bank’s provisions for the reporting quarter contracted by 6.06% YoY to Rs 3,583 crore as compared to Rs 3,814 crore reported in Q2 FY26, and on a QoQ basis it moderated by 5.21% from Rs 3,780 crore reported in the June quarter.

The financial institution’s gross NPA improved to 1.33% against 1.57% posted in the trailing quarter. On a YoY basis, it fell from 2.35% reported in the year-ago period. Gross NPA for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 18,299 crore, and for the preceding quarter it was posted at Rs 20,354 crore. The bank’s gross NPA for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 27,040 crore.

The bank’s provision coverage ratio (PCR) for Q2 FY27 stood at 95.34%, inching up from 94.76% reported in Q1 FY27, and rising from 93.59% reported in the year-ago period.

As of September 30, 2026, Canara Bank has 10,146 branches across the country. The lender has 10,764 ATM & recyclers. The bank also has 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU GIFT City Branch.

Canara Bank share price

Following the announcement of its quarterly results, the lender’s share price increased by more than 4% in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, the bank’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 2%, while over the past six months its share price has declined around 12%.