Canara Bank reported an 8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹5,175 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by growth in core interest income, even as a sharp decline in treasury income weighed on non-interest income.

Total interest income of the state-run lender rose 11% year-on-year to ₹35,159 crore in Q2FY27, while interest expenses increased at a slower pace of 8% to ₹24,154 crore. This helped net interest income (NII) grow 20% to ₹11,005 crore. Net interest margin expanded 5 basis points to 2.55% during the quarter.

Net profit and NII exceed Bloomberg estimates of ₹4,802 crore and ₹10,708 crore, respectively.

However, non-interest income declined 18% year-on-year to ₹5,772 crore, dragged down by a sharp fall in treasury income and lower recoveries from written-off accounts. Treasury income fell to ₹499 crore from ₹1,583 crore in the year-ago quarter. Recoveries from written-off accounts declined to ₹1,260 crore from ₹1,680 crore a year earlier.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, managing director and chief executive of Canara Bank, said treasury income was hit by hardening yields. “For every basis point increase (in yields), we are losing ₹35-38 crore,” he said during the lender’s second-quarter earnings media briefing. “That is why our operating profit has grown only 2% while NII grew by 20% and net profit by 8.40%.”

Advances continued to grow faster than deposits. Domestic advances rose 17% year-on-year to ₹12.64 lakh crore, while domestic deposits increased 11% to ₹15.47 lakh crore. The lender had earlier guided for global advances growth of 11-12% and global deposit growth of 9-10% in FY27.

Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 21% year-on-year to ₹8.12 lakh crore. Corporate and other sector advances increased 17% to ₹5.62 lakh crore. On the liability side, low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits rose 5% year-on-year to ₹4.48 lakh crore, while term deposits grew 14% to ₹10.99 lakh crore.

Singh said a majority of the $5.8 billion raised through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits had already been deployed to retire costly term deposits, while some of the funds had been used to support advances.

“There is no surplus liquidity. In rupee terms, it is only Rs 53,000 crore rupees. Every month we are replenishing Rs 40,000-50,000 crore of deposits,” Singh said, adding that the bank had gained 100 basis points through deposit repricing on account of the FCNR (B) surplus.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.33% as of September 2026, from 1.57% in June 2026 and 2.35% a year earlier. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio fell to 0.30% from 0.36% in the previous quarter and 0.54% in September 2025.

Shares of Canara Bank closed 4% higher at ₹124.76.