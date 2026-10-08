Kerala is set to build a 2,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Kayamkulam in a tie‑up with NTPC and its green arm, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), as part of a key push to stabilise the state’s power supply and integrate more renewable energy.

The three entities—Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), NTPC and NGEL—signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the project, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said after a meeting in Delhi with NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh.

Alongside the big battery project, the state has also secured an immediate power arrangement: up to 300 MW from NTPC’s Sinnar thermal project in Maharashtra at a tariff of Rs 5.18 per unit, and a willingness from NTPC to sign a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply additional power from its Ramagundam plant.

The decisions aim to reduce power cuts now and improve energy security in the long run, while keeping costs and funding in focus.

Held a fruitful discussion with NTPC CMD Shri Gurdeep Singh at Kerala House, New Delhi, along with Electricity Minister Shri Sunny Joseph and Chief Secretary Shri Bishwanath Sinha. NTPC has assured comprehensive support to power Keralam’s growth and meet our growing energy demands. Key outcomes: ⚡ MoU between KSEB, NTPC & NGEL for 2000 MWh BESS project at Kayamkulam ⚡ 160 MWh BESS projects at Pothencode & Sreekandapuram by March 2027 ⚡ 300 MW power from Sinner plant (@ ₹5.18/unit) ⚡ Expediting procedures for 27 MW solar project at Kayamkulam ⚡ Dedicated power plant for Kerala; PPA for power from Ramagundam plant ⚡ Professional & technical support from NTPC for KSEB We remain firmly committed to ensuring clean, sustainable, and uninterrupted power for the state. @SunnyJosephINC

@NTPClimited

@officeofmlk

@MinOfPower

@KSEBltd — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 7, 2026

What the Kayamkulam BESS means for Kerala’s grid—and its bills

The Kayamkulam BESS is designed to store large amounts of electricity and release it when demand peaks or when renewable generation dips. The plan is for a system that can effectively store 500 MW for four hours, which equals 2,000 MWh of energy.

This will help Kerala by:

Storing extra solar and wind power when demand is low.

Use the stored power in the evening when demand is high.

Cut reliance on costly power purchases during shortages.

The BESS can help KSEB manage its power procurement costs more efficiently. Instead of buying costly short‑term power during evening peaks, the utility can use stored energy, potentially lowering the average cost per unit over time. However, the exact tariff for the Kayamkulam project will be worked out after factoring in construction cost, financing, operations and maintenance, as the tariff “will be determined after calculating the construction cost”, according to earlier reporting on the project outline.

The project is also expected to draw on central support mechanisms for battery storage. Regulatory documents from Kerala’s electricity regulator refer to 2,000 MWh BESS capacity being allocated to central public sector units like NTPC and NHPC under a scheme with viability gap funding (VGF), which typically means part of the capital cost is subsidised to make the project financially viable. If the Kayamkulam BESS taps into such support, it could reduce the burden on KSEB’s balance sheet and keep the eventual tariff competitive.

ALSO READ NTPC zeroes in on three sites for 12 GW nuclear capacity

Immediate power at Rs 5.18/unit: Sinnar and Ramagundam deals

While the battery project is a medium‑ to long‑term solution, Kerala also needed near‑term megawatts to ease the ongoing power crisis. In the Delhi meeting, NTPC agreed to make available up to 300 MW from its Sinnar thermal power project in Maharashtra at a rate of Rs 5.18 per unit.

This is significant for 2 reasons:

Price clarity : At Rs 5.18/unit, the cost is known and fixed under the arrangement, which helps KSEB plan its finances and avoid volatile short‑term market purchases that can be far more expensive during peak stress.

: At Rs 5.18/unit, the cost is known and fixed under the arrangement, which helps KSEB plan its finances and avoid volatile short‑term market purchases that can be far more expensive during peak stress. Volume: An additional 300 MW is a sizeable chunk for a deficit state, enough to materially reduce load‑shedding if fully utilised during critical hours.

In addition, NTPC has expressed willingness to sign a PPA to supply power from its Ramagundam plant in Telangana. The exact quantum and tariff for Ramagundam were not spelled out in the CM’s statement, but the move signals that Kerala is lining up multiple long‑term sources from NTPC’s portfolio rather than relying on one plant or short‑term markets.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, met Shri V. D. Satheesan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Keralam, and Shri Sunny Joseph, Hon’ble Power Minister of Keralam, in New Delhi today. CMD briefed on the progress of various ongoing activities and opportunities for enhancing NTPC and NGEL’s presence in the State, including projects of mutual interest to meet the State’s long-term power requirements and development of energy storage and floating solar projects. @MinOfPower

@mlkhattar

@officeofmlk

@vdsatheesan

@SunnyJosephINC

@CMDNTPC

@PIB_India #NTPC #PoweringInfinitePossibilities — NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) October 6, 2026

Smaller batteries, solar push and a request for a dedicated plant

Beyond Kayamkulam, the state is also moving on smaller storage projects. CM Satheesan said two 80 MWh BESS units each at Pothencode and Sreekantapuram will be commissioned by March 2027. These smaller systems can help stabilise local grids, support renewable integration in specific regions and act as a test bed for operational practices before the larger Kayamkulam system comes fully online.

On the generation side, the meeting also focused on:

Expediting a 27 MW solar project by NTPC at Kayamkulam

Requesting NTPC to set up a dedicated power plant in Kerala to meet the state’s long‑term energy requirement.

A dedicated plant would be a strategic shift, giving Kerala a captive or prioritised source of power, potentially at a pre‑negotiated tariff, and reducing exposure to inter‑state allocation uncertainties. However, such a project would involve significant capital investment, land and environmental clearances, and a long implementation timeline, so it is clearly positioned as a long‑term option rather than an immediate fix.

The Delhi discussions also covered non‑hardware support. NTPC has agreed to share its professional and technical expertise with KSEB to strengthen management, technical operations and modern power management systems. For a distribution utility grappling with high losses, ageing infrastructure and complex procurement, better systems and operational discipline can translate into lower technical losses, improved billing efficiency and better load management—all of which indirectly reduce the cost of supply.

CM Satheesan summed up the logic behind the package of decisions, “Renewable energy, energy storage, additional power availability and long-term power security are crucial steps to further strengthen Keralam’s future energy needs.”

Kerala is betting that a mix of moderately priced thermal power (Rs 5.18/unit), large‑scale storage to shave peak costs, and technical upgrades at KSEB will together bring down the effective cost of reliable power over time, even if some upfront investment is required.

What will be the key watch‑points for consumers and policymakers?

The final tariff and financing structure of the 2,000 MWh Kayamkulam BESS

How much of the 300 MW from Sinnar is actually drawn and at what load factor

The terms of any Ramagundam PPA

Whether a dedicated NTPC plant for Kerala moves from request to bankable project