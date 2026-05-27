There was a time when Byju‘s symbolised everything India’s startup ecosystem aspired to become — ambitious, global, technology-led and unapologetically aggressive. Founded by a schoolteacher-turned-entrepreneur from Kerala, the company transformed online education in India, drew billions of dollars from marquee global investors, signed up Lionel Messi and Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassadors, sponsored the Indian cricket team and became the world’s most valuable edtech startup with a valuation of $22 billion.

Today, that empire lies in ruins. On Wednesday, the collapse acquired its starkest and most personal symbol yet. A Singapore court sentenced founder Byju Raveendran to six months in jail in a contempt case linked to alleged non-compliance with court orders over asset disclosures. The ruling caps one of the most dramatic corporate falls in modern Indian startup history, not merely because a company failed, but because success itself may have laid the seeds of its destruction.

Raveendran’s story had all the ingredients of a modern Indian entrepreneurial myth. Born to schoolteacher parents in Kerala, he first gained attention by coaching students for CAT examinations in packed auditoriums. His teaching style — energetic, intuitive and theatrical — built a cult following long before India discovered edtech.

The pandemic supercharged the business as schools shut and millions of students moved online. Byju’s became the poster child of that boom. The company acquired businesses at breakneck speed — from Aakash Educational Services to WhiteHat Jr, Great Learning and Epic — building what appeared to be a sprawling global education empire.

The ambition was no longer merely to build an Indian startup. It was to create a global education giant. That was also the turning point. Like many pandemic-era technology companies, Byju’s began mistaking valuation momentum for business durability. Capital was abundant, investors were willing to overlook losses and growth became both the story and the strategy.

The company borrowed heavily, including a controversial $1.2-billion term loan from overseas lenders. Acquisitions piled up faster than integration could keep pace. Financial reporting delays began to raise red flags. Auditors resigned. Governance concerns intensified. Investors who once celebrated the company started questioning transparency and cash management.

What made the fall sharper was that the core business itself was not entirely hollow. Millions of students had used the platform. The company had built one of the most recognisable consumer internet brands in India. But scale had outrun systems.

Former employees and investors increasingly described a company trapped in permanent expansion mode — where fundraising cycles, valuations and acquisitions became more important than operational discipline. The same aggressiveness that fuelled Byju’s rise became difficult to sustain once the pandemic ended and growth slowed globally.

The crisis was not only financial. Byju’s increasingly came under criticism for its hard-selling culture, especially its aggressive targeting of middle-class parents through expensive financing-linked courses. Complaints about sales practices began surfacing even before the financial troubles exploded publicly.

Internally too, relentless expansion created pressure. Layoffs followed, employee morale weakened and acquired companies struggled to integrate. The organisation began appearing less like an education company and more like a heavily leveraged startup chasing perpetual growth.

Then came the legal battles. The dispute with lenders over the term loan escalated into litigation across jurisdictions, including the US, India and Singapore. Questions emerged around alleged offshore fund transfers and missing funds. Insolvency proceedings followed after payment disputes with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

As investors marked down valuations, the company’s aura evaporated rapidly. By late 2023, some investors had slashed Byju’s valuation by more than 80%.

There is a temptation to frame the Byju’s collapse simply as a story of corporate excess or governance failure. Those elements certainly existed. But the larger story is also about how India’s startup ecosystem — investors included — rewarded speed over sustainability for years.

Byju’s was celebrated precisely for the traits that later became liabilities: relentless expansion, aggressive fundraising, sky-high valuations and a founder-driven culture where questioning growth was seen almost as heresy.

Raveendran was not a conventional corporate executive. He was a charismatic educator who became the face of India’s startup ambitions. But charisma and conviction, once amplified by easy capital, slowly hardened into overreach. That may ultimately be the tragedy of Byju’s: the company did not collapse because it failed early. It collapsed after becoming too successful, too quickly.

The Byju’s story will likely endure as a defining cautionary tale for Indian entrepreneurship. For years, Byju’s represented the confidence of a new India — digital, aspirational and globally ambitious. Today, it represents something else: a warning about what happens when ambition outruns accountability. And perhaps that is why the fall feels so symbolic. India did not merely lose an edtech giant. It watched one of the defining myths of its startup era unravel in real time.