Chinese new energy vehicle maker BYD will launch its first plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in India during the festive season, betting that the technology can attract buyers seeking electric driving without concerns over charging infrastructure and vehicle range.

The company will introduce the Seal U, bringing its dual mode-intelligent (DM-i) technology to India through the government’s 2,500-unit annual quota that allows imports of un-homologated vehicles without going through the full local certification process. The launch marks BYD’s entry into India’s nascent plug-in hybrid segment, where offerings remain limited compared with conventional hybrids.

Unlike conventional hybrids sold by Toyota, Maruti Suzukiand Honda, which rely on smaller batteries charged by the engine, plug-in hybrids can be externally charged and driven for extended distances in electric-only mode before switching to the engine.

According to BYD, the Seal U can travel more than 150 km on electric power alone, while the combination of its battery and 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers a driving range of over 1,200 km. The company said the petrol engine functions primarily as a generator to recharge the battery, with the vehicle driven predominantly by the electric motor.

“This technology addresses the final confidence barrier regarding EV range anxiety,” Rajeev Chauhan, head of electric passenger vehicles business at BYD India, said. He added that the company views plug-in hybrids as a bridge technology that allows customers to experience electric mobility before moving to fully electric vehicles in the future.

BYD is also tracking policy developments that could support demand for premium plug-in hybrids. The Delhi government’s draft EV policy has proposed registration tax concessions for high-end hybrids and PHEVs priced above Rs 30 lakh. Chauhan said policy support in a large premium-car market such as Delhi could encourage similar measures in other states, helping a segment that is currently taxed largely on par with conventional petrol-powered vehicles.

India remains a relatively small market for BYD compared with its global operations, but the company has steadily expanded its presence. BYD has a cumulative customer base of more than 14,000 vehicles in the country and operates 48 dealerships across 40 cities.