Food major Britannia on Thursday reported a 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 721 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 654 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottomline marginally beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 720 crore for the period.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.6% YoY to Rs 5,598 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 4,841 crore reported last year, driven by a volume growth of 13%. Topline was ahead of Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,443 crore for the period.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 7% YoY to Rs 1,022 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 955 crore reported in Q2FY26, marginally ahead of street estimates of Rs 1,019 crore for the period.

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Ebitda margins narrowed by 140 bps to 18.3% from 19.7% reported last year, missing forecasts of 18.7% for Q2. Margins shrank as materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade and change in inventories rose to Rs 3,378 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,823 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

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Rakshit Hargave, CEO & Managing Director, Britannia, said, “We sustained strong top-line momentum during the quarter, delivering double-digit volume and value growth that was broad-based across channels and key states. Bakery and adjacency portfolio – alongside the international business, registered strong acceleration complementing biscuit growth.”

Hargave said that the company remained watchful of inflationary pressures while staying agile in its actions to drive sustainable, profitable growth accentuated by strong execution, innovations, and disciplined cost efficiency.