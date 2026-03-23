India is set to anchor Bridgestone’s next phase of global growth, with the tyre major stepping up investments in manufacturing, technology and distribution. “India is among the top five global markets for Bridgestone and a key focus area for investment and growth,” said Rajarshi Moitra, managing director, Bridgestone India, highlighting the country’s strategic importance.

The company is building its India play around product superiority, manufacturing excellence and customer experience, even as it strengthens its position in the high-margin replacement segment. The aftermarket accounts for about 65% of Bridgestone’s passenger car tyre volumes in India, where it commands around a 20% share.

What did Rajarshi Moitra say?

Growth, however, is expected to moderate. “Over the last five years, we have grown at around 9% CAGR. Going forward, we expect growth of about 6–7%,” Moitra said, adding that expansion will be driven by specific segments and categories.

To support this, Bridgestone is ramping up capacity at its Pune plant through phased investments, while upgrading its Indore facility to meet future demand. The Pune expansion includes incremental capacity additions of over 2 million tyres annually across phases.

“We currently produce about 19,500 passenger car tyres a day in India, with Pune contributing around 10,800 units daily,” Moitra said, noting that additional capacity of 1.3 million tyres per year will be added in the first phase, followed by another 1.1 million units under a subsequent investment plan.

‘local-for-local’ strategy

The company’s ‘local-for-local’ strategy remains central to its operations, helping mitigate global supply chain risks and currency volatility. Demand trends remain favourable, led by the rapid growth of SUVs and crossovers, which are driving premiumisation in the tyre market. “Premiumisation is not just about price, it is about delivering the right value proposition across segments,” Moitra said.

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Bridgestone is also expanding its distribution network, with a sharper focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets, where rising incomes and infrastructure development are fuelling mobility demand. Investments in EV-compatible tyres and technology-driven customer experience are part of its future roadmap. Despite volatility in raw material costs, the company remains optimistic. “We do not see any medium- to long-term demand disruption in India. The growth story remains intact,” Moitra said.