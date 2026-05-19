State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) on Tuesday reported a largely flat net profit of ₹3,191.49 crore for the January-March quarter after taking an impairment loss of ₹4,349.13 crore on upstream investments amid changing prospects in oil and gas blocks.

The company had posted a profit of ₹3,214.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit stood at ₹7,545.27 crore in the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

BPCL said its wholly-owned subsidiary Bharat PetroResources Ltd impaired investments in domestic and overseas oil and gas assets, reducing the carrying value of upstream investments to ₹11,313.83 crore from ₹15,426.37 crore.

The company also reported LPG under-recoveries of ₹12,318.52 crore in FY26 amid losses on sale of cooking gas below cost.

For the full FY26, BPCL’s net profit rose 75% to ₹23,303.22 crore from ₹13,275.26 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations stood at ₹5.22 lakh crore during the fiscal.