TACC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEG Advanced Materials, has received approval for an incentive of Rs 609.50 crore under the government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) for its synthetic graphite anode material project in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the approval letter for the project at Sirsoda Industrial Area in Dewas.

The project is spread across more than 100 acres and will manufacture synthetic graphite anode material, a key component used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and support clean energy storage.

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TACC targets 30,000-tonne annual capacity at Dewas plant by FY29

TACC plans to commission the first phase of the facility, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, by June 2027.

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The company aims to scale up the facility’s committed capacity to more than 30,000 metric tonnes per annum by FY29.

The project is expected to support domestic manufacturing of battery materials and reduce dependence on imports. It will also help build an India-based supply chain for battery manufacturers in domestic and international markets.

Company eyes globally competitive battery materials supply chain

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of HEG Advanced Materials, said the approval reflects the government’s support for strengthening India’s electronics component manufacturing base.

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“The approval under ECMS is a strong endorsement of TACC’s technology and of our belief that India can build a globally competitive battery materials value chain at home. Anode material sits at the heart of every battery cell, and producing it at scale in India is central to a secure and resilient energy storage supply chain,” he said.

Ankur Khaitan, Managing Director and CEO of TACC, said the incentive would strengthen the company’s ability to execute the project at scale.

“Our Dewas facility is designed to deliver high-performance synthetic graphite anode material that meets the standards of global cell manufacturers. Our focus now is on timely execution, consistent quality and close collaboration with customers to ensure supply reliability,” he said.

About TACC

TACC, a subsidiary of HEG Advanced Materials, is at the forefront of India’s materials innovation, specializing in advanced carbon and graphite technologies. TACC is developing a broad range of carbon materials and advanced material solutions to meet the evolving needs of global energy storage and diverse industrial applications. In its first phase, TACC will produce 20,000 MT of anode active material (AAM) annually, with committed expansion of 44,000 MT catering to global cell manufacturers.

In parrallel, the company is advancing commercial production of graphene targeting 500 MT per annum. These efforts are backed by strong in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, enabling TACC to serve a wide range of high-impact industrial applications.

About HEG Advanced Materials

HEG Advanced Materials, a part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is a new-age platform spanning advanced battery materials and graphene, with a strong manufacturing, R&D and innovation foundation, and is also engaged in the business of battery energy solutions and green power. Building on HEG’s 50+ years of expertise in graphitisation and manufacturing know-how, the platform is developing a large-scale anode materials business, alongside graphene and future material

development, including silicon-based anodes. Its capabilities span research to revenue, from advanced research and product development to commercialisation, serving the evolving EV, BESS and energy storage ecosystem.