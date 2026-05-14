Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has partnered with Exail to offer an advanced unmanned mine counter-measure (MCM) suite for the Indian Navy’s upcoming Mine Counter Measure Vessels (MCMVs) programme.

Under the partnership, L&T will act as the prime contractor and offer the unmanned MCM suite to shipyards participating in the Indian Navy’s proposed programme for 12 mine counter measure vessels. France-based Exail will serve as the technology partner.

The companies said the system will use autonomous and remotely operated technologies to detect, classify, identify and neutralise naval mines from a safe distance.

Focus on maritime security and indigenous manufacturing

The partnership aims to strengthen India’s mine warfare capabilities and improve maritime security, while also deepening Indo-French defence cooperation.

The companies added that the programme aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The collaboration will include local industrial participation and capability development in India.

According to the companies, Exail’s mine countermeasure technologies are already being used by several navies globally and have been tested in real-world operations.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. With a strong impetus towards AI & technology, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

L&T Q4FY26

Larsen & Toubro posted a 3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 at Rs 5,325 crore, compared to Rs 5,497 crore a year ago. L&T revenue from operations rose 11% YoY to Rs 82,762 crore, supported by strong execution across businesses. L&T also announced a final dividend of Rs 38 per share and highlighted record annual order inflows of over Rs 4 lakh crore, reflecting robust domestic and international demand.

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