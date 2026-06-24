Biocon said on Tuesday that its long-time Malaysian partner Duopharma Biotech Berhad has won multiple insulin supply contracts from Malaysia’s Ministry of Health, collectively valued at more than MYR 225 million (approximately Rs 514.8 crore) this year, according to a regulatory filing by the Bengaluru-based drugmaker.

The contracts were secured by Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech, and will be fulfilled using insulin supplied by Biocon’s own Malaysian subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., the company said in its filing.

Biocon: Malaysian contract details

The order book comprises a three-year agreement worth approximately MYR 155.27 million (approx. Rs. 355.25 crores) for human insulin, along with two separate two-year contracts, one for insulin glargine valued at roughly MYR 18 million (approx. Rs 41.14 crore), and another for insulin aspart worth about MYR 52.5 million (approx. Rs 120.12 crore), the filing said.

Under the arrangement, Biocon Sdn. Bhd. will supply short-acting recombinant human insulin, insulin glargine and insulin aspart to Duopharma’s distribution arm, which will then deliver the products to public healthcare facilities across Malaysia.

Biocon and Duopharma Biotech partnership

Biocon and Duopharma Biotech have worked together since 2016 on diabetes care in Malaysia. Over that period, more than 120 million insulin cartridges have been supplied to Ministry of Health facilities, reaching over 450,000 patients in the country’s public healthcare system, the company said. The two firms have also collaborated in oncology for more than seven years and have recently extended their partnership to ophthalmology biologics.

Speaking on the partnership, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon, said, “This reinforces our strategy to address growing healthcare needs while advancing our mission of making life-changing medicines affordable and accessible to patients everywhere.”

“Biocon’s partnership with Duopharma Biotech has helped expand access to insulin therapies for patients in Malaysia. With an estimated 4.75 million1 people living with diabetes in the country, ensuring affordable insulin supply is essential,” Joe Sian, Site Head of Biocon Sdn. Bhd., added.

Inside Biocon’s Johor insulin manufacturing hub

Biocon’s insulin manufacturing facility is located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, and handles both drug substance manufacturing and fill-finish operations across vials, cartridges and delivery devices.

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The company said it has invested more than $600 million in the site since 2011, employing over 1,100 people. The facility holds approvals from Malaysia’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority under the EMA framework, the US FDA, Brazil’s ANVISA and Australia’s TGA. It is the only facility in Malaysia approved by both the EMA and US FDA for sterile biologic products, according to the filing.

The deal comes as Malaysia implements its 13th Malaysia Plan and New Industrial Master Plan 2030, both of which emphasise self-reliance in essential medicine supply.