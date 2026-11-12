James Murdoch and Uday Shankar’s investment platform Bodhi Tree Systems on Thursday said it had acquired a majority stake in restaurant and snack store chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B) for $180 million (nearly Rs 1,700 crore). The size of the stake sold and A2B’s valuation were not disclosed. The investment will support the company’s expansion across India and international markets.

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This is the third investment by Bodhi Tree Systems after Allen Career Institute and JioStar. Veda Corporate Advisors was the financial advisor to A2B while Moelis & Co was transaction advisor to Bodhi Tree Systems. The investment platform had picked up a 36% stake in Allen Career Institute for $600 million in 2022, while it invested around $650 million in JioStar for a 7% stake.

Known for not only investing in companies, but also running their operations, Bodhi Tree Systems is expected to scale up A2B’s restaurant and packaged foods business in the coming years. It may also look to take the company public in the next three to four years, sources in the know said.

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Under the partnership, Shankar will serve as chairperson of A2B’s new board of directors.

Headquartered in Chennai, A2B operates 160 outlets in India and more than 30 internationally, with a workforce of over 15,000 employees. The brand has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and sells South Indian sweets, savouries and packaged food products.

The collaboration will focus on strengthening A2B’s leadership and talent, enhancing its digital capabilities and modernising its kitchens and manufacturing facilities to meet global standards. The company also plans to expand its range of healthy and nutritious food products.

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Murdoch and Shankar, co-founders of Bodhi Tree Systems, said the partnership would build on A2B’s established consumer trust, consistent product quality and international presence.

They said A2B had the potential to take authentic Indian cuisine to a wider global audience and develop into a professionally managed food company with ambitions of accessing public markets.

A2B co-founder K.T. Srinivasa Raja said the partnership marked a new chapter for the company, which began as a sweet shop established by him and his brother K.T. Venkatesan around five decades ago.