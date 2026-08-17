BMW’s certified pre-owned car business grew 54% in the first half of 2026, far outpacing the overall luxury car market, which expanded around 4% during the period. BMW Group India sold 9,075 cars in H1, up 17% year-on-year, marking its highest-ever first-half performance.



“First is expanding consumer base driven by rising aspiration of young Indians and second is the high level of trust that pre-owned car buyers have come to associate with BMW,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India.

According to the brand, a large majority of BMW’s pre-owned customers are first-time luxury buyers, including young professionals, start-up entrepreneurs and businessmen. For many, two- or three-year-old BMWs offer an entry point into the luxury segment at a lower cost, while certification, warranty and service packages address concerns around buying used premium cars.

Demand has also benefited from three price increases undertaken by BMW India this year, driven by foreign exchange and rising logistics costs. “With each price revision widening the gap between a new BMW and a well-maintained certified pre-owned model, customers are increasingly evaluating used cars on specification, ownership cost and value,” Brar said.

The X1, 3 Series and 5 Series lead BMW’s pre-owned portfolio. SUVs and sedans currently account for an equal 50% share of used-car sales, although demand is increasingly shifting towards SUVs. BMW has put more than 1.5 lakh cars on Indian roads, creating a growing pool of vehicles that can enter the certified pre-owned ecosystem as owners upgrade.

BMW plans to expand its retail footprint from 40 cities currently to around 50 cities within a year, with Premium Selection expected to deepen its presence beyond metros.

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The company is also preparing for the used-EV market. Meaningful volumes of BMW EVs, including the iX1 LWB which is the brand’s best-selling EV, are expected to enter the certified pre-owned channel in two to three years. BMW’s residual-value framework incorporates real-world usage, battery and mileage data, while the iX1 and i7 have shown usage patterns comparable with their ICE counterparts.

“Customers today are more informed than before and want clarity on service history, vehicle condition, resale value and running costs,” Brar said.