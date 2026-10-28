Multiplex operator PVR INOX reported a sharp improvement in its September-quarter performance, with consolidated net profit surging nearly 149% year-on-year to Rs 263 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 106 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The strong performance came amid a robust revival in theatrical business, with India’s gross box-office collections rising 23% year-on-year to a record Rs 4,443 crore during the quarter, against Rs 3,604 crore a year earlier. Quarterly collections crossed the Rs 4,000-crore mark for the first time, while the industry sustained growth of more than 20% for the second consecutive quarter.

PVR INOX’s revenue from operations increased 16.9% to Rs 2,105 crore from Rs 1,800 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA rose 25.2% to Rs 770 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 36.6% from 34.2% a year earlier.

The latest numbers extend the momentum seen in the preceding quarter, when box-office collections grew 20% year-on-year. In Q2 FY26, collections had increased 14% to Rs 3,154 crore, according to the figures cited in the report.

English-language films emerged as a major growth driver during the September quarter, with their collections jumping 87% year-on-year to Rs 1,024 crore. This marked the first time the segment had crossed Rs 1,000 crore in a single quarter.

PVR INOX attributed the industry’s strong performance to a combination of franchise and non-franchise films, increasing consumer preference for premium cinema formats and rising demand for dubbed English-language content.

The movie exhibition business remained PVR INOX’s principal revenue contributor. Segment revenue stood at Rs 2,104.1 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,803.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s screen network expanded 2.3% year-on-year to 1,797 screens at the end of September. Its weighted average screen count, excluding screens operated under management and franchise arrangements, increased 1% to 1,717.

Revenue from movie ticket sales grew 18% to Rs 1,160.4 crore, reflecting stronger footfalls and a favourable film slate. Food and beverage revenue also rose 18.3% to Rs 668.2 crore, while convenience-fee income increased 25% to Rs 84.5 crore.

Total income for Q2 FY27 climbed 17.3% to Rs 2,132.7 crore from Rs 1,818.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The quarter’s performance underscores the benefits of stronger film releases, higher audience demand and growth across key revenue streams as theatrical exhibition gains momentum.