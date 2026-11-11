The Rs 6,414-crore capital infusion from Blackstone and promoters will provide IIFL Finance with sufficient capital to sustain growth for several years, says Nirmal Jain, Founder and Managing Director. In an email interview with Kshipra Petkar, Jain discusses growth plans, borrowing costs, governance and Fairfax’s continuing role in the company.

How does the Rs 6,414-crore capital infusion change your growth plans over the next two to three years?

The capital takes our capital adequacy from about 17% to about 30% on a pro forma basis September 2026 financials, which gives us runway for several years without further dilution. Strategy does not change: no new segments, and growth comes from gold loans, home loans and secured small-business lending. We have guided to about 25% AUM growth for FY27 and expect to sustain healthy growth beyond that, with about 70% of the proceeds going into new lending and 30% into repaying debt.

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What reduction in the cost of funds do you anticipate following the infusion, and over what timeframe?

Our cost of borrowing is about 9.1% today. Stronger capital and lower leverage should support rating upgrades and access to a wider pool of lenders and bond investors. We expect a reduction of 50 bps over the next 12 to 18 months, as existing borrowings reprice gradually.

With the RBI’s rate-hike cycle underway, what is your outlook on borrowing costs and net interest margins?

Rising policy rates do push up system borrowing costs, but we are better placed than most. The fresh equity lowers our leverage, and the rating benefit should offset part of the rate cycle. Our gold book is short-tenor and reprices quickly, and home loans are largely floating rate. We expect NIM to stay broadly stable around current levels of 7%.

Beyond capital, how will Blackstone contribute to IIFL Finance’s expansion and operational strategy?

Blackstone brings a global network, deep experience in financial services, and operating expertise in technology, data and AI. We expect to draw on that for digital origination, analytics-led underwriting and collections, and wider access to global lenders.

How will Blackstone’s entry change the board composition, governance structure, and strategic decision-making?

Blackstone will have representation on the IIFL Finance board, which strengthens governance and oversight. There is no change in control or management. Venkat and I continue as promoters, and the existing team runs the company.

How does Blackstone’s investment affect Fairfax’s position? Will Fairfax retain its stake and board representation?

Fairfax‘s holding dilutes from about 13.7% to roughly 11% on a fully diluted basis. They have been a valued partner for over a decade and continue to have a board nominee. Any decision on their stake is theirs to make and communicate.