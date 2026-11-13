Essar Group-backed firm Black Box Ltd. on Friday posted solid results with 13% sequential rise in revenue at Rs 1,936 crore from Rs 1,719 crore for the September ended quarter, on the back of continued demand from hyperscalers and enterprise solutions and momentum for its Technology Products business. Net profit of the global digital infrastructure solutions provider increased by 31% on a quarterly basis to Rs 73 crore from Rs 56 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Meanwhile, quarterly revenue went up by 22% on a year-on-year basis, as net profit jumped by 31% on a yearly basis too.

Company EBITDA rose by 14% on a quarterly basis to Rs 183 crore from Rs 160 crore in the previous quarter, with EBITDA margin expanding by 20 basis points to 9.5%.

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Black Box recorded new order bookings at $298 million for the quarter, higher by 37% from last year’s quarter. While its order backlog reached a record value of $1.04 billion, leaping by 88% from $555 million on a yearly basis and around 10% quarter-on-quarter. The backlog is a projection of the firm’s order pipeline and includes a “growing proportion of larger, multi-year engagements,” with project-led wins providing revenue visibility over 24 to 36 months, the company said.

“Black Box is building strong growth momentum, with record quarterly revenue and an order backlog exceeding US$1 billion. These results reinforce our confidence in scaling the business towards our immediate growth goal of $2 billion in revenue,” Sanjeev Verma, Director & Chief Executive Officer, of Black Box stated. “Our data centre business is a powerful growth engine, with significant orders from multiple hyperscalers and repeat wins expanding our role in their infrastructure investments. Our strong U.S. presence, deep expertise and proven execution position us to capture a greater share of accelerating data centre investment, supported by a substantial opportunity pipeline. Growing Enterprise and Technology Products businesses across the U.S. and international markets further strengthen our growth outlook.”

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The company has reiterated its FY27 guidance of achieving 23-27% in revenue growth and between 38% to 50% in PAT growth. Black Box also expects exit order backlog to grow to $1.3-$1.4 billion due to deeper engagements formed in the U.S.

The firm’s plans to hire around 3,000 professionals by FY30, primarily in the U.S. is already underway. These investments are being made in a bid to touch targeted $2 billion in annual revenue by FY30.