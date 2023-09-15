BL Agro infuses Rs 500 crore in agritech startup Leads Connect

Full-stack agritech startup Leads Connect announced that it has raised Rs 500 crore ($62.5 million) from FMCG firm BL Agro Industries Ltd, with an aim to enhance its agro-tech stack that would provide more value to farmers.

The funding from BL Agro in Leads Connect would be spread over a period of three years leading to controlling stake by the FMCG firm. Leads Connect specializes in farm analytics and advisory through agri-tech driven data analytics and modelling, crop cutting experiments, risk management, financial services (farmer loans), and procurement from farmers.

The funding, it said, will be utilised by Leads Connect towards technology advancement, increase reach among farmers, FPO, co-operatives, and expanding the beneficiary farmer base through establishment of AGRANI Centres in various cities, running awareness generation campaigns, mergers & acquisitions, contract farming, and investment in research for deep-tech and AI/ML in agriculture as well as to improve quality procurement and supply chain cycle for BL Agro.

“Through further development of its AGRANI (Agriculture & Disaster Risk Analytics using Next Intelligence) platform, Leads Connect aims to enhance its Khet Se Kitchen Tak initiative. The Agrani platform is a space tech-AI based multi-event real time analytics omni-channel platform for delivering end-to-end precise, hyperlocal, context, and user driven agri-fintech services. There are three apps of the Agrani platform – Agrani Kisan app for farmers, Agrani Saathi for agents, VLE (Village Level Entrepreneurs) and employees and Agrani PRO for FPO, Agri Businesses, exporters and trading houses,” the company said.

The investment comes at a time when Leads Connect has been on an aggressive drive with its full stack agri value chain solution aimed at increasing productivity and sustainability for Indian farmers.

BL Agro aims to leverage Leads Connect’s seamless farm value chain solution transcending farm advisory, fintech intervention and market linkage creating a deep connection with the farmers. “The coming together of BL Agro and Leads Connect will help farmers get closer to the buyers thereby getting them better price and market for their quality produce with a control over good quality and right price,” it said.

Navneet Ravikar, Chairman and Managing Director, Leads Connect Services, said, “Agriculture contributes to almost 20 per cent of India’s GDP and changing weather patterns and challenges around sustainability has been challenging the industry. It is time for agri-tech to play a larger role to increase productivity and mitigate the crisis for farmers. Our partnership with BL Agro will help us to expand agri-tech and agri-fintech in the country and bring in more value to Indian farmers.”

Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro, said, “Over the next three years, we would be investing Rs.500 crore leading to a controlling stake in Leads Connect. The synergies of BL Agro and Leads Connect will help Indian farmers get more value by improving market linkages. We hope that this association will help farmers get closer to the consumers with better supply chain management.”

Leads Connect is planning to set up brick and mortar Agrani Kendra throughout India bringing the farm advisory, financial services and market linkage to the doorstep of farmers/agri-businesses. Apart from increasing yield efficiency, Leads Connect offers digitalisation and end-to-end analytics, including geospatial intelligence, spacetech and drone as a service (DrAAS) for precision farming. It also plans to introduce the Agrani platform into the dairy value chain soon.

The Khet Se Kitchen Tak is a farm-to-fork solution that is designed to help improve the productivity and sustainability in the agriculture sector. The initiative will see more than 100 FPO enrolling for the project and will benefit around 50000 farmers initially in UP, Haryana, Telangana and Rajasthan, for the crop value chain in the next six months and then roll out pan India, it said.